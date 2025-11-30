Ghana Petroleum Hub Targets Continental Energy Deficit Through Strategic Infrastructure

Ghana’s 60 billion dollar petroleum hub project represents a strategic response to Africa’s growing fuel deficit, positioning the nation as a continental energy gateway while addressing the region’s massive dependence on imported petroleum products. The Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) maintains the business case rests on Ghana’s unique national advantages and Africa’s desperate need for local processing capacity.

Africa currently consumes 3.5 million barrels per day (mmbbl/d) of oil but produces only 1.83 mmbbl/d through refinery throughput, creating an estimated deficit of 1.67 mmbbl/d according to PHDC data. This shortfall forces the continent to import the majority of petroleum products from Northwest Europe, which supplies approximately 56 percent of total West African demand.

The clean product deficit stood at roughly 81.4 million metric tons (MT) around 2015 but projections indicate this gap will expand dramatically to 148.3 million MT by 2030. West Africa alone demands approximately 43 million MT of petroleum products annually, with forecasts showing this will reach 44.3 million MT in 2024.

Beyond standard fuels, Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) faces rising petrochemical demand, particularly for agricultural fertilizers. Total SSA fertilizer consumption increased substantially from 5.92 million MT in 2021 to 7.96 million MT in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for local petrochemical production capacity.

PHDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Toni Aubynn described the project as a transformative venture positioning Ghana as a major energy and petrochemical hub in Africa during an October 2025 interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA). He stated the hub would serve as both an energy complex and a modern city featuring medical facilities, hotels, and financial institutions.

The project encompasses three refineries with combined minimum capacity of 900,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd), five petrochemical plants, and massive interconnected storage capacity of 10 million cubic meters upon completion. Infrastructure plans include developing at least two jetties capable of handling all vessel sizes including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCCs) with minimum four discharge points.

Ghana offers several compelling factors making it the logical choice for this strategic investment. The government committed to providing 20,000 acres of serviced lands complete with road networks, railway links, and utilities to facilitate development. The site located in Jomoro in the Western Region offers deep water access accommodating the world’s largest oil tankers.

The nation maintains stable political environment and low political risk, crucial factors for attracting long term infrastructure investment. Ghana possesses skilled and cost effective workforce with one of West Africa’s highest literacy rates. Domestic petroleum product demand continues growing, projected to reach 5.3 million MT by 2024.

Ghana’s strategic maritime location along crucial international shipping lines connecting the United States, Africa, and Asia provides natural advantages for serving as a regional distribution hub. The country’s position enables efficient product movement to markets across West Africa while maintaining access to global supply chains.

Economic projections indicate the hub will generate 1.56 billion dollars in value, create 780,000 jobs, and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 70 percent upon full implementation. Aubynn stated that when completed within the next decade, the hub would boost Ghana’s economy by over 70 percent driven by petrochemical production and exports.

Drawing lessons from Malaysia’s experience where a similar project’s first phase created over 80,000 jobs, Aubynn said Ghana’s hub is expected to directly employ between 500,000 and 800,000 people when fully operational. He emphasized this aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s 24 hour economy policy and Big Push agenda to create jobs and stimulate industrial growth.

The project will be developed under a Free Zones model to attract both local and foreign investors. Investors will enjoy tax free periods during construction and 10 year tax holidays enabling them to recoup investments. After the tax holiday, they will pay only 15 percent corporate tax compared to the general 25 percent rate and 35 percent for mining operations.

Government signed a landmark 12 billion dollar agreement with TCP UIC Consortium in August 2024 to commence first phase development. The consortium comprises Touchstone Capital Group Holdings Ltd, UIC Energy Ghana Ltd, China Wuhan Engineering Co Ltd, and China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co Ltd.

Phase one includes a state of the art refinery with 300,000 barrels per day capacity to process crude domestically, storage tanks with 3 million cubic meters capacity, jetty and port infrastructure facilitating seamless import and export activities, and ancillary infrastructure including pipelines, power plants, and product testing laboratories.

PHDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egyptian companies Chemexa Petrochemical Trading and Afdat for International Trade and Investment in October 2025. The agreement provides preliminary framework enabling both firms to participate by building storage tanks with cumulative capacity of 7 million cubic meters.

Aubynn highlighted how this agreement advances Mahama’s goal of generating sustainable employment and securing Ghana’s energy security. He remarked that the Egyptian company’s commitment serves as another platform for deepening longstanding bilateral relations between Ghana and Egypt while indicating African countries’ readiness to support continental development.

Under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the hub will provide customs and trading advantages to investors, facilitating exports within the continent. PHDC has begun identifying and training Ghanaians, particularly Jomoro residents and surrounding communities, to equip them with skills required for hub operations.

The corporation maintains a database of approximately 600 people who expressed interest in working within the hub. Aubynn stated priority involves training and employing people from Jomoro who will be directly affected by the project. Partnerships are underway with local and international universities including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Takoradi Technical University, UniMAT, and institutions in Malaysia and Singapore.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin called on key state and private sector stakeholders to rally behind the project during a strategic retreat in June 2025 between the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy and PHDC. He emphasized the corporation needs strong institutional support to effectively execute its mandate as lead developer of the transformative initiative.

Bagbin endorsed the hub as a strategic national priority, pointing to its potential in accelerating Ghana’s transition from lower middle income to upper middle income economy. He cited Singapore as an example of a small city state that doesn’t produce oil yet became the world’s oil refining hub while developing thriving aviation and financial sectors.

PHDC hosted its first inter agency dialogue on April 30, 2025 in Accra, themed “Building the Energy Hub of Choice: Unlocking Synergies for a Globally Competitive Petroleum and Petrochemical Hub.” The summit brought together ministers, regulatory agencies, and stakeholders to streamline processes for licensing and permitting investments.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition Richard Gyan Mensah emphasized Ghana’s strategic positioning amid global energy transition, underscoring the need to establish the country as a key hub for storage, refining, and distribution of petrochemical products. He described misalignment among agencies, overlapping mandates, and delayed approvals as hindering progress.

The project represents Ghana’s ambition to transition West Africa away from costly reliance on distant foreign suppliers toward continental processing capability. This shift is viewed as key to accelerating broader industrialization goals and achieving sustained economic growth while ensuring reliable, affordable, and environmentally sustainable energy supply access for all homes and industries.