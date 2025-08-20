Ghana Pays Top Price for Cocoa, Board Insists

If you’re a cocoa farmer in West Africa, Ghana is the place to be, according to the country’s cocoa regulator.

The Ghana Cocoa Board, known as COCOBOD, has released new data defending its pricing, stating it now offers the highest farmgate rate in the region.

The announcement is a direct response to growing claims that farmers in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire might be better off. COCOBOD says the numbers tell a different story. Its figures show Ghana pays 3,228.75 cedis per 64kg bag. When you break that down, it comes to 51,660 cedis per tonne.

That translates to a significant difference. For each bag they sell, Ghanaian farmers earn 675 cedis more than their Ivorian counterparts. Per tonne, the gap widens to over 10,800 cedis. The board was firm, calling this a matter of fact, not interpretation.

This pricing strategy does more than just put more money in farmers’ pockets, COCOBOD says. It also acts as a shield against currency fluctuations and helps combat smuggling across Ghana’s borders, a persistent issue that hurts legal sales.

The statement emphasized that the policy reflects a commitment to ensuring farmers see fair returns for their labor. It also tied the premium price to Ghana’s long-standing reputation for producing some of the world’s highest-quality cocoa beans.

Analysts see the public data release as a strategic move. It comes at a time when farmer discontent and smuggling risks have been on the rise. By putting detailed figures forward, COCOBOD is clearly trying to reassure growers and solidify Ghana’s position as a leader in the global cocoa market.