Ghana Pays GH¢9.7 Billion in Domestic Debt Coupons

The Ghanaian government has paid GH¢9.7 billion in coupon payments to domestic bondholders, marking another step in its ongoing debt restructuring program.

The payment, made on August 19, brings this year’s total disbursements under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme to GH¢19.4 billion.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato-Forson’s ministry confirmed the transaction, emphasizing the government’s commitment to honoring its restructured debt obligations. This regular payment schedule is seen as crucial for maintaining investor confidence during Ghana’s economic recovery efforts.

As part of improved debt management strategies, the government has established two sinking fund accounts in both local and US dollars. These funds, created under the amended Public Financial Management Act, will serve as liquidity buffers for bonds maturing between 2026 and 2028.

The Ministry has reassured investors that all future debt service obligations will be met promptly and in full. This commitment comes as the administration continues implementing broader measures to stabilize the nation’s finances and restore economic growth.

What does this mean for ordinary Ghanaians? While the immediate benefits might not be visible, maintaining fiscal credibility helps stabilize the currency and creates conditions for lower borrowing costs down the line.