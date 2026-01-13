Ghana Pays Energy Sector Arrears But US$1.1 Billion Remains Outstanding

Government has reduced its energy sector debt burden by paying US$1.47 billion in 2025, but more than US$1.1 billion in outstanding obligations to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) continues to pose fiscal risks, industry officials have cautioned.

The payments, announced by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, targeted longstanding liabilities that had undermined investor confidence and strained public finances during the first year of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

As of December 31, 2025, government had fully repaid US$597.15 million, including interest, drawn under the World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG), restoring the facility in full. The guarantee, established in 2015, has been critical in mobilizing private investment into the country’s gas to power infrastructure.

Government also cleared all outstanding gas invoices owed to ENI and Vitol between January and December 2025, with payments totaling approximately US$480 million. The Finance Ministry said budgetary provisions have been secured to keep the country current on its obligations to the Sankofa gas partners.

Government has reached agreements with Tullow Oil and Jubilee Field partners on a structured roadmap for gas payments, a move that has contributed to higher gas output and reduced reliance on more expensive liquid fuels for power generation.

As part of a broader energy sector reset, the Mahama administration renegotiated power purchase agreements with IPPs to improve value for money and address legacy payment backlogs. In 2025 alone, government paid approximately US$393 million in arrears to IPPs.

Industry groups welcomed these payments but cautioned that the cleanup remains incomplete. The Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG) said settling part of the arrears had eased liquidity pressures and reduced the risk of supply disruptions, but warned that significant liabilities remain.

According to the Executive Director of IPGs Ghana, Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, roughly US$300 million of IPP arrears was forgiven after the negotiations, bringing total outstanding obligations to about US$1.5 billion. Of that amount, government has so far committed around US$400 million, leaving approximately US$1.1 billion still unpaid.

Policy analysts say the remaining balance will continue to pose a systemic risk unless structural weaknesses in the power sector are addressed.

The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) said clearance of legacy debts and restoration of the World Bank guarantee marks an important stabilization milestone, but warned that underlying drivers of debt accumulation persist.

ASEC identified persistent revenue and commercial losses at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as a key contributor to recurring financial stress in the sector, calling for urgent reforms to strengthen revenue assurance.

The group urged accelerated deployment of smart metering and advanced revenue management systems, particularly for commercial and industrial customers which account for a disproportionate share of electricity consumption and revenue potential.

Analysts say without sustained improvements in ECG’s collections and payment discipline, the sector risks sliding back into arrears, potentially forcing higher tariffs or renewed government intervention, outcomes that could weigh on households, industry and the broader fiscal consolidation effort.

The Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Kodzo Yoatse, said the payments are consistent with longstanding budget support to the sector which has averaged US$1 to US$1.2 billion annually.

He cautioned that without sustained efficiency reforms, the fiscal burden will continue to divert resources from social spending.

The Executive Director of Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy, Benjamin Insiah, said the debt redemption positions the sector for modernization and expansion, though moderate risks persist due to remaining distribution level liabilities.