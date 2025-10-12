Ghana Passes Fifth IMF Review Under Mahama’s Reset

Ghana has successfully completed the fifth review of its $3 billion Extended Credit Facility programme with the International Monetary Fund, achieving all performance targets as President John Mahama’s Reset Agenda drives the country’s economic recovery.

The IMF staff reached a staff-level agreement with Ghanaian authorities on October 10, 2025, following meetings held in Accra from September 29. Once approved by the Executive Board, Ghana will gain access to $385 million, bringing total disbursements under the programme to approximately $2.6 billion.

Ghana’s economy is gaining momentum, with stronger growth and single-digit inflation for the first time since 2021. The achievement marks a significant milestone in the country’s economic turnaround following years of fiscal instability and debt distress that necessitated the IMF bailout programme approved in May 2023.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson described the staff-level agreement as validation of Ghana’s economic recovery under the Mahama administration. The government’s disciplined approach to fiscal management, coupled with structural reforms outlined in the Reset Agenda, has helped restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild investor confidence.

President Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which he outlined at the 2025 Ghana CEOs’ Summit, rests on eight key pillars designed to stabilize and transform Ghana’s economy. A core component involves completing the IMF programme with discipline, continuing strict controls on government expenditure and borrowing while working to achieve all targets under the extended credit facility.

The government has also made significant progress on bilateral debt restructuring efforts, with officials committed to finalizing all outstanding agreements before the ECF programme ends in 2026. These negotiations remain critical for Ghana’s debt sustainability, particularly as the country seeks to regain full access to international capital markets.

The December 2024 general elections gave President Mahama and his National Democratic Congress a comfortable victory and parliamentary majority. The new authorities have expressed strong support for reforms and responded decisively to secure achievement of programme targets.

The IMF mission, led by Ruben Atoyan, conducted comprehensive assessments of Ghana’s policy reforms during their Accra visit. The team evaluated progress across multiple economic indicators including revenue mobilization, expenditure management, monetary policy effectiveness, and financial sector stability.

Ghana’s inflation rate fell to 9.4 percent in September 2025, marking the first single-digit reading in four years and continuing a nine-month downward trend. This represents a dramatic improvement from the peak inflation rates above 50 percent witnessed during the previous administration’s final year.

Economic growth has also accelerated, with second-quarter GDP expansion reaching 6.3 percent, driven by strong performance in services and agriculture. Non-oil GDP growth registered even higher at 7.8 percent, suggesting the recovery extends beyond the petroleum sector into broader economic activity.

The cedi’s relative stability against major currencies has further bolstered confidence in Ghana’s economic management. While challenges persist, the currency’s performance has improved markedly compared to the sharp depreciation experienced in previous years.

The IMF Executive Board is expected to consider Ghana’s fifth review by the end of December 2025. Approval appears likely given the staff-level agreement, though board members will scrutinize implementation details and forward-looking commitments.

The successful review positions Ghana to potentially exit the IMF programme as scheduled in 2026, a goal President Mahama has emphasized repeatedly. However, officials acknowledge that sustained discipline and continued reform implementation remain essential for maintaining macroeconomic gains beyond the programme period.

Beyond fiscal stabilization, the Reset Agenda encompasses broader governance reforms, anti-corruption measures, and initiatives to promote inclusive growth. President Mahama has linked his administration’s approach to the Better Ghana Agenda championed by the late President John Atta Mills, emphasizing continuity in values-based leadership.

The government has also sought to position Ghana as a thought leader on global economic governance. At the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, President Mahama led discussions on reimagining global health and development frameworks through what he termed “The Accra Reset.”

For now, Ghana’s immediate focus remains on consolidating economic gains while addressing persistent challenges including unemployment, poverty reduction, and infrastructure deficits. The $385 million disbursement, once approved, will provide additional fiscal breathing room as the government implements its medium-term development priorities.

Financial sector stakeholders have generally welcomed the IMF review outcome, viewing it as evidence that Ghana’s economic fundamentals are strengthening. However, some analysts caution that maintaining momentum will require continued political will, particularly as the 2028 election cycle approaches.

The successful completion of five reviews under the ECF programme represents a significant achievement for the Mahama administration, which inherited a deteriorating economic situation upon taking office in January 2025. The remaining challenge involves translating macroeconomic stability into tangible improvements in living standards for ordinary Ghanaians.