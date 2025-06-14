Ghana Party in the Park Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded London Event

Europe’s premier African outdoor festival, Ghana Party in the Park (GPITP), will mark its 20th anniversary with an expanded celebration on July 12, 2025, at London’s Barnet Playing Fields.

Organized by Akwaaba UK, this milestone edition under the theme “20 Years of Reshaping Ghana’s Narrative; the Next Chapter” promises to deliver the event’s most ambitious program yet.

Headliner Kweku Smoke will top a lineup featuring King Promise as Creative Director alongside DopeNation, MOLIY, Fuse ODG, and other top Ghanaian acts. The festival introduces new elements including Expo Ghana, a business platform connecting African and European enterprises, alongside traditional attractions like fashion displays and culinary showcases.

“This anniversary edition will redefine expectations for African cultural events in Europe,” said Akwaaba UK CEO Denis Tawiah, noting expanded corporate participation opportunities. Since its inception, GPITP has grown from a community gathering to a major platform promoting Ghanaian creativity, with this year’s event expected to draw record attendance from noon to 8pm.