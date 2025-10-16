Ghana Partners With TikTok to Train and Pay Digital Creators

Ghana is positioning itself as Africa’s next digital talent hub through a new partnership with TikTok. The collaboration, launched at the Ghana Creator Education Day, aims to equip local creators with essential digital skills while ensuring fair compensation for their work.

Minister of Communication Samuel Nartey George called the initiative a milestone for Ghana’s digital creative economy during the Accra Digital Centre event. “We are driving policy reforms, expanding digital infrastructure, and ensuring fair ecosystem governance,” he stated, emphasizing technology’s central role in national development.

The program responds to the minister’s earlier appeal for platforms to invest beyond mere content hosting. It includes educational components where teachers will learn to create STEM content on TikTok, making subjects like mathematics and science more engaging for young audiences.

Significantly, the partnership addresses creator compensation through a pending arrangement with GCB Bank. Minister George confirmed that Ghanaian creators should be able to monetize content and withdraw earnings through the bank by year’s end.

This multi-year collaboration represents a strategic move to transform content creation into sustainable employment while establishing Ghana as a leading center for digital innovation in Africa.