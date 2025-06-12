Ghana Partners with SEDA Africa to Expand Climate-Resilient Water Access

The Ghanaian government has formalized a technical partnership with Czech firm SEDA Africa Group to develop sustainable groundwater solutions in water-stressed communities.

The collaboration, sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, will deploy advanced hydrogeological mapping to identify reliable aquifers and implement climate-adaptive water systems.

Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei emphasized the urgency of the initiative at the signing ceremony: “Water remains indispensable to socio-economic transformation, yet our sector faces infrastructure gaps and climate vulnerabilities.” The program targets chronic water shortages in rural and peri-urban areas, where approximately 50% of boreholes in regions like Antelope have failed due to inadequate planning. SEDA’s proven technology—already piloted in Kade, Eastern Region—combines solar-powered treatment plants with mobile distribution systems for polluted surface water.

The partnership establishes a technical task force to guide the Ghana Water Company and other agencies, while also focusing on capacity building for local water professionals. SEDA CEO Martin Harvard noted the agreement builds on existing projects, including a functional treatment plant in Kade and the Czech House technology hub in Accra.

Crucially, the initiative will explore innovative financing models blending public funds, climate finance, and private investment to ensure project sustainability. “We’re moving beyond temporary fixes to create systems that endure,” Minister Adjei stated, highlighting plans for maintenance-focused public-private partnerships. The program aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to achieve SDG 6 targets, particularly in northern regions where water access remains below national averages.