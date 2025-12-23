Ghana partners University of Tokyo to train thousands in artificial intelligence

Ghana is seeking to accelerate artificial intelligence and data science skills development following high level talks between Communication Minister Samuel Nartey George and a University of Tokyo delegation exploring Ghana’s participation in a structured training programme.

The minister met representatives from the University of Tokyo to discuss Ghana’s participation in the Resource Development in AI and Data Science for Africa’s Economic Growth Initiative led by the university’s Matsuo Laboratory. The initiative aims to expand Africa’s AI talent base by scaling the Global Consumer Intelligence programme across the continent.

Up to 30,000 AI professionals are expected to be trained over three years through partnerships with African universities and the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Ghana is expected to be among early beneficiaries as it steps up efforts to align education, innovation and employment in emerging technologies.

The proposed programme would be delivered online in English targeting students in public universities and selected secondary schools in Ghana. Certification would be tied to employability with training focused on practical industry relevant skills in artificial intelligence and data science rather than purely academic outcomes.

Beyond skills development, discussions also covered entrepreneurship and job creation. The framework includes support for digital startups in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme as well as employment linkages between Japanese companies and Ghanaian tech firms facilitated by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives in Ghana.

The University of Tokyo delegation was led by Professor Yutaka Matsuo with Watanabe Masashi and Erin Hirakawa also participating in the discussions. Matsuo leads the Matsuo Laboratory which specializes in artificial intelligence research and has been instrumental in Japan’s efforts to expand AI education across Africa.

Japan announced the 30,000 AI professionals training target at the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in Yokohama in August 2025. The initiative represents a significant commitment by Japan to support digital transformation and technological capacity building across African nations.

The Global Consumer Intelligence programme provides foundational and advanced training in machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and computer vision. The curriculum emphasizes hands on projects and real world applications to ensure graduates can immediately contribute to AI development in their countries.

Ghana’s digital economy has been growing under various government initiatives including the National Digital Property Addressing System, mobile money interoperability, and paperless port clearance systems. The AI training partnership aligns with broader efforts to position Ghana as a technology hub in West Africa.

Samuel Nartey George was appointed Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations when President John Mahama formed his cabinet in January 2025. George previously served as Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency and was known for his advocacy on technology policy issues including data protection and digital rights.

The minister has emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships that deliver tangible economic value including skills transfer, local capacity building and deeper integration into global technology networks. As AI adoption reshapes industries worldwide, Ghana is positioning its young workforce to compete for digital jobs while attracting international partners with advanced technical expertise.

The initiative comes as African countries increasingly recognize artificial intelligence as critical for economic competitiveness. Several nations including Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa have launched national AI strategies and are investing in talent development to avoid being left behind in the global technological transformation.

University of Tokyo’s Matsuo Laboratory has been at the forefront of Japan’s AI education initiatives. The lab conducts cutting edge research in deep learning, reinforcement learning and natural language processing while also focusing on practical applications and workforce development.

The three year timeline for training 30,000 professionals represents an ambitious goal that will require coordination across multiple African universities and sustained commitment from Japanese partners. Success will depend on factors including internet connectivity, access to computing resources, and the ability to retain trained professionals within African countries.

Employment linkages between Japanese companies and Ghanaian tech firms could provide pathways for graduates to apply their skills while remaining in Ghana. This addresses a common challenge where African technology graduates migrate to developed countries seeking better compensation and career opportunities.

The partnership reflects Japan’s broader engagement with Africa on technology and development issues. Japan has historically focused on infrastructure, manufacturing and capacity building in Africa, with recent years seeing increased emphasis on digital technologies and innovation ecosystems.