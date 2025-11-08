Ghana Pilots Financial Solution for Creatives Locked Out of Global Economy

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has launched discussions with Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) on piloting Akuna Wallet, targeting an $18 billion market opportunity that currently excludes most African creators from earning international income.

Ghana became the testing ground for the blockchain based digital payment platform designed to solve a critical problem. Despite Africa representing 18 percent of the world’s population, the continent captures less than one percent of the $240 billion global creative economy, largely because local banks cannot connect to international monetization platforms.

SDF Chief Executive Officer Denelle Dixon met Minister Samuel Nartey George in Accra this week to establish collaboration frameworks between the Ministry, SDF, and Akuna Group, cofounded by actor Idris Elba. The partnership aims to provide seamless global payment solutions for Ghanaian creators and entrepreneurs currently shut out of platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram monetization programs.

George affirmed the Ministry’s readiness to support pilot testing with local content creators. He described such innovations as essential to broadening financial access for young creatives and accelerating Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision to empower the creative economy through technology and financial inclusion. We will work closely with the Bank of Ghana and other key stakeholders to assess the system’s performance and explore opportunities for integration,” George stated.

The stakes extend beyond individual earnings. UNESCO projections show Africa’s film and audiovisual industry alone could generate 20 million jobs and contribute $20 billion to the continent’s GDP by 2030, but only if payment infrastructure barriers collapse.

Dixon explained that Akuna Wallet, developed under Bank of Ghana supervision, allows content creators and freelancers to receive international payments within seconds and convert them to Ghana cedis through a secure blockchain system. The platform operates under a Memorandum of Understanding with the central bank.

The wallet provides users with virtual United States bank accounts connected to global payment systems, enabling creators to receive direct payments from international companies and digital platforms without requiring traditional international banking relationships.

“Akuna Wallet also integrates invoicing tools, allowing freelancers to bill clients globally and redeem payments instantly in local currency,” Dixon noted during the meeting.

Nearly 60 percent of Ghana’s population sits under age 25, yet many remain unbanked. Traditional monetization platforms require international bank accounts that exclude most Ghanaian content creators, forcing them to depend on expensive intermediaries like PayPal or forfeit earnings entirely.

The wallet offers virtual US bank accounts, giving users the ability to monetize content on global platforms such as X, Facebook, and TikTok without third party dependencies that can consume up to 30 percent of creator revenues through conversion and transfer fees.

Goldman Sachs projects the global creator economy will expand from $240 billion in 2024 to nearly $530 billion by 2027, while Africa’s creator economy could reach $18 billion by 2030. However, African creators currently face severe limitations in accessing this growth.

Dixon stated that Akuna Wallet forms part of a broader ecosystem including Akuna Studios and Akuna Pods. Full commercial launch is expected by December 2025, pending final regulatory clearance from Ghana’s financial authorities.

Early adopters describe real world impacts. Ghanaian DJ and producer Vyrusky explained payment challenges facing African creatives. “When it comes to music marketing, there’s a problem. You have the executive producer in London trying to send money to start a promotion in Ghana. You need someone in Ghana who has that amount sitting in accounts, and before you start, you’re maybe a week or two weeks behind”, he said.

The platform addresses cross border payment friction that has historically plagued African creative industries. Kwadwo Owusu Agyeman, managing director of the Akuna venture, emphasized broader implications beyond individual transactions.

“We’re tackling those issues for creatives in Africa right now, but essentially, the scaffolding of all of our creative industries require a lot of the same stuff including rights sharing and distribution,” Owusu Agyeman stated.

Ghana’s selection as the first pilot location reflects both regulatory readiness and personal connections. Elba’s mother is Ghanaian, making the country a natural starting point. The team has collaborated closely with Bank of Ghana to establish appropriate regulatory frameworks before expansion to other African markets.

The initiative positions Ghana as a potential regional hub for digital payments and creative innovation, improving access to global financial systems for local entrepreneurs competing in the digital economy. Success could establish templates for similar interventions across the continent.

Current data shows 385 million active social media users across Africa engaging on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, yet most cannot convert this engagement into sustainable income due to payment infrastructure gaps.

Industry observers note that solving payment barriers represents only one component of building sustainable creative economies. Copyright protection, production quality infrastructure, and market access remain critical challenges requiring coordinated solutions from governments, financial institutions, and technology platforms.

The Ministry indicated it will monitor pilot performance closely before making recommendations on broader integration with Ghana’s digital payment ecosystem. Stakeholder assessments will examine transaction security, currency conversion efficiency, regulatory compliance, and user adoption rates among target creator demographics.