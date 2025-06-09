Ghana Parliament Speaker Demands Cross-Sector Support for Oil Hub

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has called for unified national backing for Ghana’s Petroleum Hub project, urging public institutions and private sector players to support the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC).

Addressing a strategic retreat for Parliament’s Energy Committee and PHDC officials, Bagbin described the initiative as “one of the most critical tools for national development.”

“This initiative is a brilliant one, and PHDC cannot do it alone. They need critical partners and one of the most crucial partners in any democratic setup is Parliament,” Bagbin stated, adding: “All government agencies must collaborate with Parliament to ensure the success of this project. Failure to do so will be to our collective detriment.” The Speaker reaffirmed his personal endorsement of the project designed to establish Ghana as West Africa’s premier downstream oil and gas center, featuring integrated refining, petrochemicals, storage, and export infrastructure to drive industrialization and job creation.

Bagbin highlighted Ghana’s position on the lower tier of middle-income status, asserting: “We need bold, innovative initiatives like this to climb higher.” He cited Singapore’s transformation into a global refining hub despite having no domestic oil production, noting its parallel development of aviation and finance sectors.

The appeal comes as PHDC navigates operational and financial challenges in mobilizing investment and inter-agency coordination. The retreat enabled direct dialogue between lawmakers and PHDC officials to align parliamentary oversight with national energy strategy. Participants committed to bipartisan support for policy frameworks and legislation required for the hub’s implementation.

Bagbin’s push signals a decisive effort toward a whole-of-government approach for a project that could significantly elevate Ghana’s position in global energy markets and catalyze regional economic leadership.