Ghana Parliament Passes VAT Bill Exempting Small Businesses

Parliament has approved the Value Added Tax (VAT) Bill 2025, introducing sweeping changes to Ghana’s tax system that will exempt thousands of small enterprises from mandatory tax compliance. The legislation now awaits presidential assent.

The reforms replace Ghana’s existing flat-rate scheme with a unified framework designed to streamline compliance and eliminate ambiguities that have complicated work for taxpayers and administrators alike. Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the new legislation will remove distortions, reduce cascading effects, promote compliance, and improve economic efficiency for businesses and households.

The most dramatic change centres on the VAT registration threshold, which jumps from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000. This sharp increase means micro and small enterprises with annual turnover below the new ceiling will no longer face VAT obligations, freeing them from administrative burdens and compliance costs.

The bill also abolishes the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy entirely. This removal is expected to return GH¢3.7 billion to individuals and businesses in 2026 alone, according to government projections. The levy, introduced during the pandemic, had imposed a one per cent charge on goods, services and imports without allowing businesses to claim it as an input tax deduction.

Another major shift involves the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL). Previously, these levies could not be deducted as input tax, effectively raising costs for businesses. The new law reverses this decoupling policy, making both levies eligible for input tax deductions. This change is projected to reduce the cost of doing business by about 5 percent.

The effective VAT rate drops from 21.9 per cent to 20 per cent under the approved structure. Combined with other measures, the government estimates the full reform package will deliver nearly GH¢6 billion in economic relief.

Additional provisions include scrapping VAT on mineral reconnaissance and prospecting to revive exploration investment, and extending zero-rated VAT on locally manufactured textiles through December 2028. This textile provision aims to protect more than 2,000 jobs and boost competitiveness in the domestic garment market.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin warned during the parliamentary debate that the revised framework could result in additional tax liabilities for businesses and increase the financial burden on the general public. He expressed concern that medium and larger enterprises might face higher costs, which could eventually be passed on to consumers already struggling with elevated living expenses.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem dismissed these concerns, arguing that the reforms will make compliance easier and will not introduce new tax burdens on businesses or consumers. Supporters contend the legislation modernises Ghana’s VAT regime and aligns it with international best practices.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) plans to launch a nationwide sensitisation campaign before implementation begins. Authorities will also roll out Fiscal Electronic Devices to track taxable transactions, enhance digital VAT collection on cross-border e-commerce, and introduce a consumer reward system to encourage receipt issuance.

Implementation details and regulatory guidelines are expected in the coming months. Businesses and consumers are closely watching how the reforms will affect pricing, competitiveness and broader economic activity as Ghana works to consolidate its post-pandemic recovery.