Ghana Parliament Faces Contentious Review of Atlantic Lithium Mining Lease

Atlantic Lithium’s long-delayed Ewoyaa mining lease has sparked fresh controversy after being reintroduced to Parliament, with former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor raising objections about terms he claims are less favorable than the agreement his administration negotiated. The mining lease for what would become Ghana’s first lithium mine has remained unratified for two years since its initial approval in October 2023.

The Lands Minister laid the agreement before Parliament during the current session that began on 21 October 2025. The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources submitted the proposal for parliamentary consideration during the fourth week of business ending Friday, November 14, 2025. The Select Committee on Lands, Forestry, and Mines will now review the commercial terms and environmental safeguards before making recommendations to the full Parliament.

Abu Jinapor reminded Parliament that as Minister, he initially presented the Ewoyaa lithium lease between the Government of Ghana and Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, for parliamentary consideration in 2024, when the National Democratic Congress vehemently rejected it. He questioned what has changed in the current agreement, noting indications that the current agreement has a lower royalty rate than the one negotiated for in 2024.

The project has faced mounting pressure from multiple stakeholders. The Paramount Chief of the Nkusukum Traditional Area, Okogyeman Okese Essando IX, described the Ewoyaa Lithium Project as the hope of the people of Mfantseman and Nkusukum, warning that prolonged delays are worsening hardship and frustration among affected communities. He lamented that communities including Ewoyaa, Amanse, Nankesedo, Anokye, Abonko, and Twafo remain worried about land access restrictions and stalled compensation plans.

Atlantic Lithium has concluded negotiations with Ghana’s government on revised fiscal terms and has secured all necessary regulatory approvals. Chief Executive Officer Keith Muller expressed optimism about swift ratification serving as a key catalyst for project financing and development. General Manager Ahmed Salim Adam expressed cautious confidence that Parliament will approve the lease agreement before 2025 ends.

The company operates under challenging market conditions. Lithium prices have plummeted more than 80 percent from their November 2022 peaks as oversupply coincided with slower electric vehicle adoption rates globally. Atlantic Lithium has taken cost conservation measures, including headcount rationalization in Ghana and placing several full-time employees on reduced work schedules, with non-recurring restructuring payments totaling 1.11 million Australian dollars during the quarter.

The government secured a 19 percent equity stake in the project, comprising a 13 percent free carried interest and an additional 6 percent through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF). The country also raised its royalty rate from 5 percent to 10 percent and required local stock exchange listing. The Mining Lease provides Atlantic Lithium exclusive rights to conduct mining and commercial production at Ewoyaa for 15 years, with renewal options under Ghanaian law.

Since 2016, Atlantic Lithium has invested approximately 70 million dollars into the development of the project, which was expected to position Ghana among the world’s top 10 producers of spodumene concentrate. The project’s eight main deposits are located approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Accra in the Central Region.

Atlantic Lithium trades on the Alternative Investment Market in London, the Australian Securities Exchange, and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Parliamentary ratification would enable the Africa-focused exploration company to transition from regulatory approval to commercial implementation phases, though residents in Ewoyaa and adjoining communities are unable to farm or build on their lands taken for the project while awaiting the final decision.