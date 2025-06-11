Ghana Parliament Adjourns Abruptly Amid Nurses’ Strike Debate Clash

Ghana’s parliamentary session descended into chaos Tuesday as Minority lawmakers clashed with presiding officers over attempts to debate the ongoing nurses’ strike, forcing an abrupt adjournment.

The confrontation culminated in parliamentary marshals nearly physically removing Health Committee Ranking Member Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye from the chamber.

The disruption began after Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin moved for routine adjournment. Dr. Afriye immediately demanded urgent discussion of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association strike, now in its seventh day, which has paralyzed healthcare services nationwide since June 4. First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor ruled the request “out of order,” rejecting Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin’s appeal to suspend rules given the “moral urgency” of the healthcare crisis.

“Honourable Marshal, you’re hereby directed to walk Afriyie out of the House,” Ahiafor ordered after repeated objections from Minority MPs, triggering angry protests. The directive was temporarily halted amid shouting matches between legislators.

The strike has left emergency units understaffed and critical health services suspended across Ghana. The Minority maintains the crisis warrants immediate parliamentary intervention, while presiding officers insisted on strict adherence to procedural rules. Parliament adjourned without addressing the healthcare emergency or resolving the procedural standoff. The Speaker’s office has not commented on the incident.

Legislative bodies in emerging democracies frequently face tension between procedural formalities and urgent national crises, testing institutional responsiveness during public emergencies.