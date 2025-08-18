Ghana Orders Districts to Return Shared Road Equipment

All Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) must immediately return District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) machinery to Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) after completing projects.

The directive aims to ensure equitable access nationwide. National DRIP Coordinator Nii Lante Vanderpuye issued the instruction during a Tamale training workshop for coordinators from Northern and Savannah regions.

Key DRIP equipment was intentionally pooled at RCCs for districts to borrow as needed. Vanderpuye stressed that hoarding machines undermines development and violates the programme’s spirit. “When one assembly refuses to return a machine, it denies another community road improvements. That is unfair,” he stated. The former Local Government Minister warned that misuse or delays could erode government and donor confidence, urging coordinators to champion accountability.

Northern Regional Minister Ali Adolf John expressed concern over assemblies’ reluctance to release critical machinery like low beds and wheel loaders. “Some districts take equipment but delay returns, depriving others of urgent use,” he revealed. John threatened “severe sanctions” against non-compliant MMDAs.

Launched last July, DRIP deployed 2,240 road construction units – including graders, bulldozers, and tipper trucks – to decentralize infrastructure development. President Mahama appointed Vanderpuye in February to oversee the initiative, managed locally by committees involving the Roads Ministry and military engineers.