Ghana Opposition Leader Arrested on Financial Crimes Charges

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has detained Liberal Party of Ghana leader Kofi Akpaloo on multiple financial crime allegations including fraud, money laundering, and dissipating public funds, marking a significant development in Ghana’s anti-corruption enforcement.

Officials arrested the 2024 presidential candidate during a dawn operation at his Kumasi residence on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in a joint effort between EOCO’s Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit and the Ashanti Regional Office.

Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem Sai confirmed that Akpaloo faces charges of fraud, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering. The politician has been granted GHC 10 million bail with two sureties but remains in custody pending fulfillment of bail conditions.

The arrest represents one of the most high-profile political detentions in Ghana’s recent anti-corruption drive, targeting a figure who positioned himself as an alternative voice to the country’s dominant political parties during the 2024 elections.

Akpaloo’s legal team maintains the matter is strictly a commercial dispute being addressed by both EOCO and the courts, according to his lawyer who spoke to media outlets following the arrest.

Family members initially reported confusion about the arrest circumstances, telling news outlets that officials took Akpaloo from his home without providing detailed explanations about the specific allegations at the time of detention.

The timing of the arrest comes weeks after Akpaloo publicly apologized for controversial remarks made following the tragic August 6 military helicopter crash in Adansi Akrofuom that killed eight people, including his close friend Dr. Omane Boamah.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Akpaloo had expressed remorse, stating he felt “terrible that my comments caused pain to many people and families” and asking for forgiveness from affected parties.

The LPG leader built his political profile by appealing primarily to younger voters despite leading a relatively small party in Ghana’s political landscape dominated by the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress.

EOCO’s action demonstrates the agency’s continued focus on investigating financial crimes involving public officials and political figures, regardless of their party affiliations or electoral status.

The case raises questions about political accountability and the intersection of electoral politics with Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, particularly as the country continues strengthening institutional frameworks for fighting financial crimes.

For the Liberal Party of Ghana, the arrest creates immediate challenges for party operations and future electoral planning, as Akpaloo served as both party leader and its most recent presidential standard-bearer.

Legal proceedings are expected to continue as prosecutors prepare their case against Akpaloo, while his defense team works to secure his release from custody through meeting the established bail conditions.

The arrest underscores Ghana’s commitment to investigating financial crimes across the political spectrum, with EOCO maintaining its mandate to pursue cases involving organized crime and economic offenses regardless of political considerations.

Opposition parties and civil society groups are closely monitoring the case to ensure due process and fair treatment throughout the legal proceedings, emphasizing the importance of maintaining judicial independence in high-profile political cases.

The financial crimes allegations, if proven, could significantly impact Akpaloo’s political career and the Liberal Party’s future electoral prospects in Ghana’s competitive political environment.