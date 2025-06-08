Ghana Opposition Figure Urges Ofori-Atta to Face Corruption Probe

CPP member Kwame Jantuah has challenged former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and address corruption allegations from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, Jantuah emphasized transparency amid the OSP’s investigation, which includes an INTERPOL red notice after Ofori-Atta’s repeated failure to attend inquiries.

“If Ken Ofori-Atta can travel, he should surprise us all by coming to clear his name,” Jantuah stated. He acknowledged the OSP’s legal authority but cautioned against prejudging the former minister, who cites postponed surgery and ill health for his absence.

“A person is innocent until proven guilty. I don’t want public opinion to judge him prematurely,” Jantuah added, criticizing Ofori-Atta’s team for not updating prosecutors after his March 25 surgery was delayed.

The CPP figure urged cooperation: “He should show proof of rescheduled treatment and willingness to engage. That builds credibility.” While pressing for accountability, Jantuah rejected humiliating treatment: “I don’t want to see him handcuffed or chained.

No one—especially an ex-minister—deserves that before guilt is established.” He dismissed concerns of political victimization under President Mahama’s administration, asserting, “If Ofori-Atta returns sick, the President wouldn’t deny him medical access.”

The standoff highlights tensions between anti-corruption enforcement and defendants’ rights in Ghana’s political arena.