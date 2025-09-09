Ghana Opposition Blasts Police Over NPP Chairman’s Remand

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the police remand of NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye DC, accusing authorities of political persecution and abuse of power.

Abronye DC was remanded into police custody by the Accra Circuit Court until Friday, September 12, 2025, after being charged with “offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace” following his arrest Monday.

The Minority urged the Ghana Police Service to “rise above partisanship and abandon its posture as a tool of the ruling party” in a strongly worded statement issued Tuesday.

The Minority Caucus expressed strong disapproval over the denial of bail, describing the decision as an attempt to punish rather than deliver justice, according to their September 9 statement.

The opposition described the arrest as part of a “growing culture of political persecution and abuse of power” by the government, warning that such tactics fall short of international legal standards.

Police arrested Abronye on September 8, under charges of “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace”, with bail denied by the presiding judge during Tuesday’s court appearance.

The Minority statement highlighted Abronye DC’s previous attempts to seek political asylum in eight countries due to alleged threats to his life and political persecution.

The caucus raised broader concerns about intimidation patterns, stating that journalists, social commentators, and opposition figures face harassment through arbitrary arrests and detentions while state security intimidates citizens exposing corruption.

Specific threats against Minority leaders were mentioned, including Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye.

The opposition demanded immediate investigations into what they termed “assassination plots” allegedly issued by NDC executives and associates while authorities “look away.”

“The Ghana Police Service must guarantee protection for all political actors, regardless of affiliation,” the Minority statement urged, emphasizing equal treatment under the law.

NPP National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha also condemned the court decision to remand Abronye DC, indicating broader party solidarity with the detained chairman.

The Minority warned that judicial persecution, executive overreach, and security failures are undermining Ghana’s democracy, pledging resolve to protect rule of law and human rights.

The opposition criticized the government’s handling of the humanitarian crisis in northern Ghana, where communal violence has left dozens dead and tens of thousands displaced.

The case has sparked political tensions as both major parties trade accusations of persecution and abuse of state machinery for partisan purposes ahead of future elections.

Legal observers note the “offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace” charge often applies to public statements deemed inflammatory, though specifics of Abronye’s alleged conduct remain unclear.

The remand decision reflects ongoing tensions between Ghana’s major political parties, with opposition figures frequently claiming harassment while the ruling party defends law enforcement actions as necessary.

Political analysts suggest the case highlights broader concerns about press freedom, political expression, and equal justice under Ghana’s current administration as democratic institutions face scrutiny.

The Minority’s statement represents the most comprehensive opposition response to recent arrests of political figures, signaling potential escalation of political tensions surrounding law enforcement practices.