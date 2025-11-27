Ghana Opens Trade Talks with Mexico to Diversify Export Markets

Ghana has begun discussions with Mexico aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, agriculture and agribusiness as part of efforts to diversify export destinations and reduce dependence on traditional markets.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi announced the initiative during a meeting with Mexican Ambassador to Ghana Norma Ang in Accra. The talks centered on identifying collaboration opportunities and supporting Ghana’s push to expand value-added exports while decreasing import reliance.

“Ghana is committed to strengthening commercial partnerships with Mexico to boost bilateral relations,” Ahi stated. Both parties explored ways to advance Ghana’s “feed the industry” initiative, which aims to establish competitive agricultural zones allowing farmers to specialize in crops best suited to their regions.

The deputy minister outlined plans to establish processing factories in high-yield areas, highlighting oranges, cashews and mangoes as products with strong potential for value addition. He emphasized that diversification protects against sudden tariff changes from larger economies that affect countries relying heavily on limited export destinations.

Ghana is actively seeking new markets across Latin America, Asia and Europe. Ahi described Mexico’s renewed interest as timely for these expansion efforts.

The 2026 budget places significant emphasis on oil palm development, an area where Mexico has expressed interest through collaboration with Ghana’s Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA). Ghana also hopes to increase exports of cocoa products, including chocolate and cocoa powder, to the Mexican market, though stakeholders acknowledge the competitive nature of that space.

Ahi recognized structural challenges facing Ghanaian industry, particularly heavy reliance on imported raw materials that increase production costs. Addressing supply shortages, reducing import dependence and creating employment remain central to the nation’s industrialization agenda, he noted.

The president is leading the Accelerated Export Development Programme designed to increase exports while reducing imports. This pathway, according to Ahi, will “transform Ghana into an export-driven economy.”

Ambassador Ang expressed Mexico’s interest in stronger collaboration and proposed targeting specific sectors for joint initiatives. She suggested that regional partnerships, including engagement with Ghana’s Western Region, could build practical cooperation frameworks.

Anibal Gómez Toledo, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Director General for Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, highlighted Mexico’s status as a major agricultural producer. He expressed confidence in Ghana’s stability and investment climate.

Toledo welcomed Ghana’s plans to open an embassy in Mexico City. “We are growing fast in our relationship not only politically but economically,” he said.

The discussions reflect Ghana’s broader strategy to shield its economy from vulnerability to single-market dependence. Trade officials have repeatedly warned that concentration on few export destinations exposes the country to external economic shocks and policy changes beyond its control.

Mexico’s engagement offers Ghana access to a significant Latin American market while potentially providing technical expertise in agricultural processing and value addition. For Mexico, the partnership represents an entry point into West African markets and opportunities to diversify its own trading relationships.

Both countries produce cocoa, palm oil and various tropical crops, creating potential for knowledge exchange in cultivation techniques, processing technology and market development strategies. The proposed agricultural zone model could benefit from Mexican experience in regional specialization and agro-industrial integration.

Industry observers note that successful implementation will require addressing Ghana’s infrastructure gaps, improving power supply reliability and streamlining customs procedures to make exports more competitive internationally.