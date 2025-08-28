Ghana Opens School Placement Portal September 17 for BECE Candidates

Students who completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination will learn their secondary school destinations when placement results are published September 17, education officials announced.

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Director General of the Ghana Education Service, said the three-week placement process aims to give students adequate time to prepare for their new schools.

The education service will first open candidate portals from September 1-8 for students to review and correct any errors in their applications. Davis believes this preliminary step will eliminate mistakes that typically delay the placement process.

“This will help address mistakes that drag the placement process and cause needless delays,” Davis explained during a briefing on the upcoming exercise.

Parents can expect the placement system to operate on merit-based principles, according to the director general. He assured stakeholders that results will be published online for convenient access by families across the country.

The Ghana Education Service has committed to ensuring what Davis described as a “smooth and credible exercise” for this year’s school assignments. Online publication should reduce the congestion that sometimes occurs at regional education offices during placement periods.

The timeline gives students nearly two weeks to verify their information before official placement begins. This window addresses recurring complaints about administrative errors that have affected previous placement exercises.

Education ministry officials hope the extended preparation period will allow smooth transitions for students entering senior high schools. The three-week processing timeline represents an effort to balance thoroughness with efficiency in school assignments.

Students and parents are advised to regularly check the online portals during the correction period to ensure accurate information submission. Any discrepancies should be reported and resolved before the September 8 deadline.

The placement exercise affects thousands of BECE graduates seeking admission to senior high schools across Ghana. Merit-based selection ensures that academic performance remains the primary criterion for school assignments.

Davis emphasized that the ministry remains committed to transparency throughout the process. Online results publication should provide immediate access to placement information without requiring physical visits to education offices.