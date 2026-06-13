Ghana Opens New Route For Stranded Law Graduates

Thousands of stranded Ghanaian law graduates can train for the bar without an entrance exam from August 2026, under interim directives bridging a major overhaul of legal education.

The directives, signed on 12 June by Professor Raymond Atuguba on behalf of Attorney General Dominic Ayine, set up a one year Pre Bar Course at accredited university law faculties. They target a backlog the directive itself puts at 5,000 to 8,000 graduates shut out of professional training in recent years.

Backlog students and this year’s finalists can apply directly to accredited faculties or the Ghana School of Law, with places decided by each institution’s capacity. The course covers groundwork such as company, commercial and family law before students move to the Law Practice Training (LPT) Programme, which drills advocacy, ethics, evidence, conveyancing and court procedure.

The change flows from the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170), which Parliament passed and President John Mahama signed. It ends the Ghana School of Law’s decades long hold on professional training, hands that role to accredited universities, and creates a Council for Legal Education and Training to oversee them. Accreditation applications open in October, and universities are expected to run the training themselves from the 2027/28 year.

The reform’s headline promise, an end to the entrance exam that funnelled thousands of Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduates toward a few hundred places each year, is not settled. The directives drop the test for the transition, but legal analyst Austin Brako-Powers argues the Act still lets institutions hold entrance exams, and former school director Kwaku Ansa-Asare has said students who sue to stop this year’s exam would lose.

Faculties have been told to rebuild curricula, hire practice minded lecturers and upgrade facilities before they apply. Atuguba said the measures are meant “to ensure an orderly and effective transition to the new legal education regime.” The directives reached deans at KNUST, GIMPA, Ashesi, Central University and Accra Metropolitan University, among others.