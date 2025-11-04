Ghana Opens Month Long Recruitment for Four Security Services

The Ministry of Interior will recruit for police, prisons, fire and immigration services from November 15 to December 15.

The Ministry of Interior has launched a nationwide recruitment drive for the Police Service, Prisons Service, National Fire Service and Immigration Service. The exercise begins on November 15 and concludes on December 15. It aims to strengthen internal security and improve operational efficiency across all four agencies.

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry invited disciplined and patriotic Ghanaians to apply. Authorities urged applicants to review all instructions carefully and ensure they meet eligibility requirements. The Ministry warned the public against dealing with middlemen who claim to influence the process, confirming no fees are charged.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for screening, aptitude tests and background checks. Applicants who submit false information or forged documents will be disqualified and may face prosecution. This recruitment is part of government efforts to expand security sector manpower amid growing concerns over cross border crime and community safety.