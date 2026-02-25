Ghana Opens First Local Meter Plant as Jinapor Vows to Fix Faulty Prepaid Crisis

Ghana has commissioned its first electricity meter manufacturing facility, with Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor using the occasion on Wednesday to also pledge that consumers overcharged by faulty prepaid meters will be compensated.

MBH Power Ghana Limited inaugurated its Energy Meters Manufacturing Unit in Tema, marking what the minister described as a critical step in shifting Ghana’s electricity supply chain away from total dependence on imported metering equipment. The plant is expected to produce a range of single-phase and three-phase smart prepaid meters for the domestic market.

“With the establishment of MBH Power’s manufacturing plant here in Ghana, we have taken a bold step towards local production,” Dr. Jinapor said at the commissioning ceremony. He noted that the facility will create skilled and semi-skilled jobs, enable technology transfer, and deepen local participation in a segment of the power sector that has long been dominated by foreign suppliers.

The minister stressed that accurate metering underpins the entire electricity business, from generation through transmission and distribution to the final consumer. Without reliable meters, utilities cannot track losses, assure billing fairness, or protect revenue, he said. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) alone has estimated that technical and commercial losses remain among the highest in the sub-region.

The commissioning came against the backdrop of a widening public outcry over rapidly depleting prepaid electricity credit, with many consumers accusing ECG of overcharging through newly installed smart meters. Responding directly to those complaints, Dr. Jinapor directed ECG to submit a comprehensive investigation report within seven days. He said the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), the Energy Commission, and the Ministry are working jointly to resolve the matter.

“Once we conduct the investigation, assuming some meters are faulty, we have to replace them immediately,” he said. He added that any confirmed overcharging would trigger compensation for affected consumers.

The MBH Power plant enters operation as the government is rolling out large-scale metering programmes, including mandatory prepaid meter installations across all government institutions and boundary metering across five distribution regions, as part of a broader Loss Reduction Programme under ECG.