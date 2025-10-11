Ghana One Point Away From World Cup Glory

Otto Addo’s Black Stars need just a draw against Comoros on Sunday to seal their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing Ghana tantalizingly close to ending years of tournament heartbreak. The match at Accra Sports Stadium represents more than just qualification; it’s about restoring pride to a football nation that’s been craving this moment.

Ghana currently sit atop Group I with 22 points, three points clear of Madagascar with 19 points and only one match remaining. That commanding position arrived on the back of Wednesday’s spectacular 5-0 demolition of Central African Republic, a performance that showcased the attacking prowess Addo has been nurturing within his squad. The result wasn’t just convincing, it was emphatic, sending a clear message about Ghana’s readiness for football’s biggest stage.

Speaking at Saturday’s media briefing at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo remained measured but confident about his team’s prospects. “I don’t think previous results will affect us too much. We can’t win every game. We know how strong they are,” he said, acknowledging Comoros’ capability while maintaining focus on Ghana’s objective. It’s the kind of cautious optimism that reflects his understanding of African football’s unpredictability.

The coach faces a significant challenge, though, with several key players unavailable for selection. Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Salis Abdul Samed, and Ernest Nuamah are all missing from the squad. Yet Addo appears unfazed, banking on Ghana’s bench depth to deliver when it matters most. The attacking trio of Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shown improved chemistry and represents a formidable threat to any defense.

Comoros arrive in Accra with little to lose but plenty to prove. Despite trailing Ghana in the standings, they’ll be eager to spoil the party and demonstrate that their qualification campaign wasn’t without merit. Their compact, energetic style could test Ghana’s defensive stability, though the Black Stars have looked increasingly solid at the back under Addo’s guidance.

The mathematical reality is straightforward: Ghana need just one point from this match to guarantee qualification. Even a loss wouldn’t necessarily eliminate them, given their superior goal difference of eight goals over Madagascar. However, Addo won’t be content with such calculations. He wants his team finishing strong, not limping across the line.

This Sunday’s encounter carries emotional weight beyond the tactical and statistical. Ghana’s football faithful have endured disappointment after disappointment in recent World Cup qualifying campaigns. The 2022 tournament in Qatar came and went without them, adding to the frustration of a nation that once graced three consecutive World Cup finals between 2006 and 2014. Now, with qualification within touching distance, the anticipation is palpable across the country.

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, represents an expanded tournament with 48 teams instead of the traditional 32. This expansion has given African nations more opportunities, with nine direct qualification spots available compared to five in previous editions. Ghana is positioned to claim one of those coveted berths, joining the continent’s elite on football’s grandest stage.

For Addo, who returned to the Black Stars role with the specific mandate of navigating this qualifying campaign, Sunday represents vindication. His tactical adjustments, squad selections, and man-management skills are about to deliver exactly what Ghana’s football administrators and supporters demanded. The journey hasn’t been without bumps, including that solitary group stage defeat, but the destination now appears clear.

The Accra Sports Stadium will be buzzing on Sunday evening, packed with fans desperate to witness history being sealed. They’ll be watching a team transformed from the inconsistent outfit that stumbled through previous campaigns into a cohesive unit capable of dominating opponents by five-goal margins. That’s the difference Addo has made, and that’s why Ghana stands on the brink of World Cup qualification with renewed confidence coursing through the squad.