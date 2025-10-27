Ghana on Track to Exit IMF Programme in May 2026

Ghana is well positioned to exit the International Monetary Fund’s three billion dollar Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme when it ends in May 2026, with the country running ahead of programme targets on virtually all indicators, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has announced.

Speaking at the Governor Talks Series on the sidelines of the 2025 IMF/World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington D.C. on October 17, Dr Asiama discussed Ghana’s journey from crisis to confidence through macroeconomic stabilisation. He stated, “We are happy to announce that we will exit the fund programme next year.”

The governor noted inflation has declined from nearly 24 percent when he took office to 9.4 percent currently, while reserves accumulation reached 4.5 months and rating agencies have upgraded Ghana’s credit outlook. The IMF reached a staff level agreement on the fifth review on October 10, 2025, unlocking 385 million dollars and bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to approximately 2.825 billion dollars since May 2023.

Growth in the first half of 2025 exceeded expectations, underpinned by strong services activity and agricultural output, with the external sector improving notably on robust gold and cocoa exports. The primary balance for the first eight months of 2025 posted a surplus of 1.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), on track to achieve the 1.5 percent year end target.

Growth is projected at 4.8 percent in 2026, with inflation forecast to remain within the BoG target band of eight plus or minus two percent, allowing for gradual monetary policy normalisation. The authorities are committed to adopting a 2026 budget targeting a 1.5 percent primary surplus, in line with the recently adopted Fiscal Responsibility Framework.

Dr Asiama cautioned that challenges remain due to exposure to external risks from volatile commodity prices, requiring sustained sound macroeconomic policies and adequate reserves as buffers against potential headwinds. The World Bank in its September policy notes urged Ghana to break from past governance failures marked by fiscal indiscipline, inefficiency, and repeated IMF programmes.

The successful completion represents a significant achievement for the Mahama administration, which inherited a deteriorating economic situation upon taking office in January 2025.