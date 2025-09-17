Ghana Old Students Festival To be Held This December

This December, Accra will host what is set to become the most exciting alumni gathering of the year—the Ghana Old Students Festival: Reconnecting the Old School Days.

The festival will welcome thousands of old students from senior high schools, colleges, polytechnics,universities and affiliated halls of residence across the country. It’s more than just a reunion—it’s a celebration of culture, memories, and the vibrant spirit of Ghana’s alumni community.

Guests will enjoy a dynamic mix of vendor exhibitions, art displays, mouthwatering Ghanaian dishes, thrilling fun games like eating competitions, snooker, scrabble, ludo, oware, and more. There will be music, dancing, and a special live performance from a surprise artist to crown the celebration.

The Ghana Old Students Festival is designed to unite generations, reconnect old friends and create fresh memories, making it the biggest alumni festival Accra has ever seen this December.

The event is slated for 20th December,2025 at Ghud Park,next to Accra mall. Time is 9am. For now, schools and alumni groups eager to participate are encouraged to secure their spots early.

To register your school or year group and be part of history, call 0303982322,WhatsApp 0204767088 or email [email protected]

This December, let’s come together to reconnect, celebrate, and have fun like never before.