Ghana Oil Revenue Plunges as Production Falls and Prices Drop

Ghana’s petroleum revenue collapsed by 56 percent in the first half of 2025 as the country faced a double blow from declining production and falling global oil prices, threatening fiscal stability while paradoxically easing pressure on consumers.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) reported that petroleum receipts dropped to $370.3 million in the first six months of 2025, down from $840.8 million during the same period in 2024. The sharp decline represents the lowest mid-year earnings since 2022 and marks a reversal of the previous year’s gains.

Crude oil production tumbled nearly 26 percent to 18.42 million barrels by June 2025, compared to 24.86 million barrels in the first half of 2024. The decline stems from natural reservoir depletion at mature fields and scheduled maintenance shutdowns, particularly at the flagship Jubilee field.

The Jubilee field, which began production in December 2010, experienced the steepest fall among Ghana’s three producing offshore developments. Output dropped 32.8 percent from 16.41 million barrels to 11.02 million barrels, with average daily production declining from 90,755 barrels per day to 60,898 barrels per day.

PIAC attributed the Jubilee decline to planned shutdowns from March 26 to 31, followed by continued maintenance from April 1 to 8. The field recorded its highest monthly output in January at 2.40 million barrels, while April marked the lowest at 1.27 million barrels.

The Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme (TEN) field saw production decline 14 percent, falling from 3.45 million barrels to 2.97 million barrels. Average daily output dropped from 19,065 barrels per day to 16,420 barrels per day due to a mini shutdown for flare tip replacement and persistent reservoir performance challenges.

The Sankofa Gye Nyame field experienced the smallest decline at 11.6 percent, with output falling to 4.42 million barrels compared to 5.00 million barrels in the first half of 2024. Average daily production decreased from 27,600 to 24,463 barrels per day.

Compounding the production decline, the average realized price achieved by Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) fell 13 percent to $74.93 per barrel, down from $86.12 per barrel a year earlier. The combination of fewer barrels produced and lower prices per barrel created immediate fiscal pressure.

Petroleum revenue sources for the first half of 2025 broke down as follows: Carried and Additional Participating Interest (CAPI) contributed $178.48 million, representing 48 percent of total receipts. Corporate Income Taxes generated $148.75 million, accounting for 40 percent. Royalties yielded $40.15 million, approximately 10.8 percent of inflows.

Interest on the Petroleum Holding Fund amounted to $2.10 million, while surface rentals brought in just $863,000, less than one percent of total revenue. The breakdown reflects Ghana’s heavy reliance on upstream production taxes and profit sharing rather than direct extraction fees.

PIAC warned that no new petroleum agreement has been signed since 2018, creating structural risks to the sector’s long term viability. As of June 2025, Ghana maintained 13 active petroleum agreements, with only the Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa Gye Nyame fields currently in production.

The Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points block has received approval for its Plan of Development, but field work has yet to begin. Other contract areas remain at varying stages of exploration with no guarantee of commercial viability.

Despite the revenue shortfall threatening government finances, lower global crude prices have provided relief to Ghanaian consumers. Reduced fuel costs at the pump have contributed to declining inflation and prevented pressure for transport fare increases, benefiting households and businesses.

Lower fuel prices reduce overhead costs for sectors heavily reliant on diesel and petrol, including manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics. The economic stability from affordable fuel helps offset the government’s lost export revenue by increasing purchasing power and lowering production costs.

Government has responded to the production crisis by securing commitments for major upstream investments starting in 2026. A Memorandum of Understanding signed with Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, and GNPC extends production licences for the Jubilee and TEN fields until 2040.

The agreement includes plans to drill 20 new wells in the Jubilee field alone, projected to unlock material gross proven and probable reserves. The drilling campaign is expected to mobilize approximately $2 billion in investment, according to a KPMG and United Nations Development Programme report on the 2026 budget.

A further $1.5 billion has been allocated to expand operations at the Offshore Cape Three Points block. The $3.5 billion total investment commitment represents a strong signal of renewed investor confidence, the report stated.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor described the licence extensions as a significant step forward demonstrating commitment to fostering a stable and attractive investment climate. The agreement includes commitments to ramp up gas supply to 130 million standard cubic feet per day from Jubilee and TEN fields.

GNPC is set to commence drilling in the onshore Volta Basin in October 2026, opening a new frontier for domestic production. The initiative aims to diversify Ghana’s producing assets beyond offshore fields and reduce dependence on mature reservoirs.

However, analysts caution that converting investment commitments into sustained production increases requires substantial capital deployment and effective field management. The lag between drilling new wells and achieving commercial production means near term revenue improvements remain uncertain.

Ghana’s crude oil production has declined consistently since peaking at 71.44 million barrels in 2019. Total output fell to 48.24 million barrels in 2024, continuing a five year downward trend attributed to over dependence on mature fields and insufficient exploration investment.

PIAC urged government to act with urgency to reverse the decline and create conditions that can attract new investors. The committee recommended selecting fewer infrastructure projects for full completion under the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) and branding them appropriately upon delivery.

Since oil production commenced in 2011, Ghana’s cumulative petroleum revenue has reached $11.58 billion. The sector’s peak revenue year was 2022, when receipts hit $1.4 billion driven by elevated global prices during the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The production decline poses risks not only to government revenue but also to Ghana’s energy security. Natural gas output fell 6.7 percent to 130.4 million standard cubic feet in the first half of 2025, affecting domestic power generation and industrial fuel supply.

Ghana exported 44.6 percent of its gas production, up marginally from 43.3 percent in the first half of 2024. Gas flaring decreased to 10.6 percent from 11.3 percent over the same period, showing modest improvement in utilization efficiency.

The petroleum revenue decline complicates Ghana’s fiscal consolidation efforts as the country implements an International Monetary Fund supported programme. The government had projected 16.5 billion cedis ($1.35 billion) in petroleum revenue for 2025, but actual collections are tracking well below target.

Total petroleum revenue receipts were distributed according to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act. GNPC received its share for operational expenses, the ABFA supported infrastructure and social programmes, while the Ghana Stabilisation Fund and Ghana Heritage Fund received allocations for fiscal buffers and future generations.

Looking ahead, Ghana’s petroleum sector faces a critical juncture. Sustaining production levels requires continuous investment in existing fields while successfully developing new discoveries. The ultimate financial success will still depend on volatile global oil prices, but higher production volumes provide stronger fiscal cushioning regardless of market fluctuations.

Recent positive developments include Eni declaring commerciality for the Eban Akoma offshore development in July 2025. Tullow Oil and partners also secured license extensions for Jubilee and TEN fields, indicating continued investment interest despite production challenges.