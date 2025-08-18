Ghana Oil Regulator, National Firm Deepen Ties with New Data Pact

Ghana’s push to unlock onshore energy potential gained momentum as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Petroleum Commission (PC) signed a landmark agreement to jointly promote and monetize seismic data from the Voltaian Basin.

The deal, formalized at GNPC’s Accra training center, establishes a framework for marketing 2D seismic and geochemical data while outlining revenue-sharing terms from future licensing.

The collaboration aims to accelerate investment in Ghana’s underexplored onshore sedimentary basin. GNPC’s Acting CEO Kwame Ntow Amoah called the pact a “significant step” toward maximizing national data value. “This project is a lifeline,” he asserted. “With the right investment, we can replicate our offshore success onshore on our own terms.” He urged stakeholders to “stay the course” in unlocking the basin’s potential.

PC CEO Emeafa Hardcastle hailed the timely partnership as proof of both institutions’ commitment to Ghana’s upstream goals. “We’ll continue collaborating to ensure seamless industry progress,” she pledged, thanking GNPC for sustained cooperation and vowing to market Ghana’s resources aggressively for shared gains.

The Voltaian Basin Project represents GNPC’s flagship effort to tap hydrocarbon reserves in Ghana’s inland sedimentary formations. By pooling regulatory oversight and technical resources, the state entities seek to attract explorers while ensuring transparent benefit distribution from national data assets.