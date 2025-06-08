Ghana Oil Marketers Reject New Fuel Tax, Call GRA Directive “Unlawful”

Ghana’s Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has declared its refusal to implement a new fuel levy mandated by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), set to take effect on Monday, 9 June.

The industry group condemned the directive as “neither lawful nor operationally feasible,” citing an abrupt announcement made on a public holiday with less than 48 hours’ notice.

In a formal letter to the GRA Commissioner-General dated Sunday, COMAC characterized the sudden enforcement of the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy (ESSDRL) as an “institutional ambush.” The chamber likened the GRA’s approach to “coercion” typical of a “military regime,” arguing it disregarded established procedures.

This stance follows a meeting between COMAC leadership and the Minister for Energy and Green Transition on 5 June. During that meeting, COMAC proposed three specific measures to lessen the levy’s impact on the petroleum downstream sector. The chamber stated these concerns “appear to have been ignored” by authorities.

COMAC emphasized the existing burden on the sector, noting that eight current taxes and levies already constitute 22% of the ex-pump fuel price. The new ESSDRL would increase this tax burden to 26%, a level COMAC warns poses a “serious threat” to industry survival, competitiveness, and consumer welfare. The chamber highlighted the particular strain on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) operating cash-and-carry models, who lack time to adjust pricing, systems, or inventory for the added cost.

Consequently, COMAC stated unequivocally that neither the chamber nor its member companies will comply with the levy on 9 June. It demanded a minimum two-week transition period, proposing 16 June as a feasible new start date to allow adequate industry preparation.

The letter concluded with a warning against the use of abrupt directives, advocating for “respectful engagement” with stakeholders instead of what it termed “Rambo-style” commands issued during weekends and holidays. This dispute intensifies ongoing tensions between the Ghanaian government and the petroleum industry regarding fiscal policies affecting fuel prices and market stability.