Ghana Officials Clash Over President’s Travel Claims on Social Media

A public spat erupted between Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe and opposition MP Ekow Vincent Assafuah after the lawmaker questioned President Mahama’s travel arrangements to Japan and Singapore.

Assafuah, MP for Tafo, shared flight details of a private jet allegedly linked to the trip, implying luxury spending. Dogbe swiftly countered, branding the post “misleading” and “unintelligent,” insisting Mahama flew commercially.

“Read properly before embarrassing yourself,” Dogbe fired on social media, accusing Assafuah of “throwing dust” to deceive Ghanaians. The MP’s now-deleted post had sparked speculation, though it omitted names or direct ties to Mahama. Assafuah, a former deputy minister, stood by his claims but offered no further evidence.

Diplomatic Context

The clash overshadows Mahama’s critical diplomatic mission. In Japan, he attends the TICAD IX summit and hosts a Ghana Investment Forum, seeking partnerships with JICA and JETRO for infrastructure and trade. In Singapore, he joins the Africa-Singapore Business Forum, pitching Ghana’s “Resetting Ghana” reforms to attract tech and finance investments.

Political Fallout

Analysts see the feud as symptomatic of Ghana’s polarized politics. “Instead of debating policy, we’re dissecting flight manifests,” laments Accra-based political scientist Dr. Ama Serwah. With Mahama’s NDC government prioritizing economic recovery, critics argue such distractions undermine public trust.

Dogbe’s sharp rebuke signals the presidency’s low tolerance for perceived misinformation. Yet opposition figures accuse the administration of opacity. “Transparency shouldn’t trigger insults,” retorts NPP communications director Richard Ahiagbah.

As Mahama negotiates abroad, the incident underscores a harsh truth: in Ghana’s digital age, even presidential travel becomes battleground.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah’s Post and Responses

Stan Dogbe’s Response