Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority defended President John Dramani Mahama’s rejection of emergency powers to combat illegal mining, warning that military deployment could trigger unintended consequences and damage the country’s international reputation.

Acting CEO Godwin Edudzi Tameklo told KeyPoints on Friday that formal emergency declarations often spiral beyond their original scope, citing the Philippines’ controversial anti-insurgency measures that expanded into drug enforcement and resulted in extrajudicial killings. He also referenced South Korea’s martial law period, which left lasting reputational scars.

“In this country, whenever excesses occur, nobody looks for who did it. They look at the president. We must be cautious,” Tameklo said during the September 13 interview.

The comments come as environmental activists and opposition politicians intensify calls for emergency action against galamsey – local terminology for illegal small-scale mining that has contaminated water sources and destroyed forest reserves across Ghana’s gold-rich regions.

Tameklo expressed particular concern about civil-military tensions, referencing the 2017 lynching of a military officer in Denkyira-Obuasi. That incident, he argued, makes soldiers reluctant to engage in volatile civilian disputes, potentially complicating any emergency deployment.

The acting CEO emphasized that Mahama has not completely ruled out emergency powers but considers them a last resort after scaling up existing interventions. Presidential security briefings, according to Tameklo, suggest current measures can restore damaged ecosystems without formal emergency declarations.

Defending the administration’s eight-month track record, Tameklo cited the seizure of 440 excavators and 900 pumping machines, along with the recovery of several forest reserves. He challenged critics to provide realistic timelines for reversing decades of environmental damage.

“What magic wand can restore water bodies in eight months?” Tameklo asked. “Yet the president has moved over 440 excavators, 900 pumping machines, and recovered several forest reserves. That is progress.”

The defense comes as Ghana faces mounting pressure to address illegal mining’s environmental impact. Mining communities have reported widespread water contamination, while downstream populations struggle with reduced access to clean water sources.

Tameklo concluded that while additional measures remain necessary, Mahama’s approach prioritizes sustainable long-term solutions over politically expedient but potentially dangerous emergency powers.

The debate reflects broader tensions between environmental protection and political pragmatism as Ghana grapples with one of its most persistent ecological challenges. Recent reports indicate the situation is worsening, with armed gangs and foreign mercenaries now protecting illegal miners, while water contamination has forced pupils out of classrooms in the Central Region.