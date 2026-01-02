Ghana Observes Constitution Day on Friday January 9

President John Dramani Mahama has shifted the observance of Constitution Day from its statutory date of Wednesday, January 7, to Friday, January 9, 2026, allowing Ghanaians to enjoy a long weekend while commemorating the nation’s democratic foundations.

The Ministry of the Interior announced the presidential directive on Thursday, January 2, explaining that the adjustment was made to enable broader national participation. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, who holds a seat in Parliament, signed the official statement detailing the holiday declaration.

Constitution Day marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s democratic journey. The 1992 Constitution, approved by referendum on April 28, 1992, came into force on January 7, 1993, establishing the Fourth Republic. That day saw Jerry John Rawlings sworn in as the country’s first president under the new constitutional framework, ending decades of political instability and military rule.

President Mahama exercised his authority through an Executive Instrument (EI) in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended. The legal provision allows the president to adjust public holiday observance dates when they fall on inconvenient weekdays.

Ghana’s Fourth Republic has maintained uninterrupted democratic governance for more than three decades, a remarkable achievement in a region often challenged by political turbulence. The 1992 Constitution established fundamental human rights protections and created clear separation of powers among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

January 7 traditionally serves as inauguration day for newly elected presidents in Ghana. When presidential transitions occur, the date features elaborate ceremonies at Black Star Square in Accra, complete with military parades, cultural performances, and the formal oath taking ceremony. During non election years, the day remains a statutory holiday for reflection on constitutional principles and civic education.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) typically organizes educational programs on Constitution Day, including lectures, symposiums, and debates focusing on constitutional literacy and democratic participation. Schools often conduct quizzes and essay competitions centered on governance themes.

The holiday adjustment follows recent legislative activity regarding Ghana’s public holiday calendar. Parliament recently passed the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill, 2025, under a certificate of urgency. That legislation introduced Shaqq Day as an additional statutory public holiday for the Muslim community, observed one day after Eid ul Fitr.

The amendment bill drew criticism from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin, who questioned the government’s priorities in fast tracking holiday changes while the nation faces significant socioeconomic challenges. He argued that constitutional respect and inclusive celebrations shouldn’t require urgent legislative action when more pressing reforms await attention.

Ghana’s current public holiday framework maintains New Year’s Day on January 1, Constitution Day on January 7, Independence Day on March 6, Good Friday and Easter Monday for Christians, Labour Day on May 1, and Republic Day on July 1. The government restored Republic Day as a full statutory holiday after previous adjustments, recognizing its significance in Ghana’s historical narrative.

The three day weekend created by Friday’s holiday offers citizens time for family gatherings and community activities. Many Ghanaians will use the extended break to travel or participate in civic discussions about democratic progress and constitutional responsibilities.

Constitution Day represents more than historical commemoration. It symbolizes Ghana’s commitment to democratic governance, peaceful power transitions, and rule of law. The holiday provides an annual opportunity for citizens to appreciate the stability that constitutional democracy has brought to their nation.