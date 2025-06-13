Ghana Nurses Call Off Strike After Health Committee Talks

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has suspended its nationwide strike following successful negotiations with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health.

In a statement released Friday, the association confirmed nurses would resume work on Saturday, June 14, though further discussions with lawmakers are scheduled for later this month.

The industrial action, which began June 2, sought to pressure the government into implementing long-promised improvements to working conditions. Officials had previously cited budget constraints, with the 2025 fiscal plan containing no allocations for the nurses’ demands. As hospitals grappled with staffing shortages, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu unsuccessfully attempted to recruit retired nurses to maintain essential services.

This marks the third major healthcare strike in Ghana since 2023, reflecting ongoing tensions between medical professionals and government over resource allocation. While services will temporarily resume, observers note the underlying disputes remain unresolved, leaving open the possibility of future labor actions.

Read Their Press Statement Below

13th June, 2025

PRESS RELEASE ON THE SUSPENSION OF GRNMA’S STRIKE

The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association embarked on a roadmap of industrial actions on 2nd June 2025 with the wearing of red arm/head bands, followed by withdrawal of Out Patient Department (OPD) and Emergency services which culminated into the total withdrawal of all nursing and midwifery services on 9th June, 2025.

Our demand from our employer was simply to have the Collective Agreement of Ghanaiannurses and midwives which was signed in May, 2024 duly implemented without any furtherdelay.

Having monitored the misinformation, disinformation and the propaganda that have surrounded our strike action, the leadership of the Association would like to set the records straight on the following:

1. We are nurses and midwives trained to provide essential health services to the Ghanaian population and matters affecting us which are brought formally to the attention of the employer must be treated with the urgency it deserves and in good faith.

2. As nurses and midwives, we do not take delight in seeing our patients suffer, however we cannot take good care of others when the system does not take good care of us.

3. The GRNMA is a non partisan Professional Association and Trade Union and the holder of the Collective Bargaining Certificate covering all nurses and midwives in Ghana. In its sixty five years (65 years) of existence, the GRNMA has NEVER aligned with any political party in Ghana. Rather, it has worked with every government since 1960 in building a stronger and more resilient health system responsive to the health needs of Ghanaians whiles at the same time representing the interest of nurses and midwives in matters related to their welfare and general working conditions.

Considering all that has transpired from 2nd June, 2025 in relation to the pleas from the good people of Ghana, our patients and the timely intervention of the Parliamentary Select

Committee on Health, the leadership of the Association wishes to state as follows:

1. The engagement held with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health and other

interested parties on Thursday, 12th June, 2025 was very fruitful and has paved the way for an amicable resolution of the impasse with our employer concerning the implementation of our Collective Agreement.

2. In view of point 1 above, the GRNMA ‘s industrial action initiated on 2nd June 2025 is hereby SUSPENDED pending the outcome of the follow-up meeting scheduled for 26th June, 2025.

3. We call on our dear nurses and midwives to resume their normal shift duties from SATURDAY, 14th June, 2025 and assure you that we will not rest on our oars until the Collective Agreement is fully implemented.

4. We are thankful to the Chairman, Ranking Member and other members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health for their timely intervention to set a clear framework for the implementation of our Collective Agreement. We are equally grateful to the nursing and midwifery fraternity for the deep sense of solidarity in adhering to the roadmap.

To the Press, we thank you sincerely for carrying our voices to Ghanaians and indeed the whole world and encourage you all to be professional in all matters to protect citizens from misinformation, disinformation and propaganda.

SGD:

PERPETUAL OFORI-AMPOFO (FWAPCNM, FGCNM)

PRESIDENT

DR. DAVID TENKORANG-TWUM (FGCNM)

GENERAL SECRETARY