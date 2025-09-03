Ghana Nurses Association Apologizes for Media Attack on Health Minister

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has issued an unqualified apology to Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh following what the organization described as an unfortunate media attack on the minister.

GRNMA leadership met with Minister Akandoh on Tuesday to formally apologize and discuss strengthening relations between nursing professionals and the government, according to a Health Ministry statement released Wednesday.

The minister accepted the apology and encouraged the association to prioritize constructive dialogue with government officials rather than public confrontations, the ministry confirmed.

“He reiterated his commitment to fostering a strong partnership with healthcare professionals to improve healthcare delivery nationwide,” the statement read.

The GRNMA delegation included former President Alice Darkoa Asare-Allotey, immediate past President Dr. Krobea Asante, current President Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum.

During the meeting, Minister Akandoh highlighted recent government achievements in healthcare staffing and infrastructure development. He cited the integration of 13,500 nurses into the government payroll as evidence of the administration’s commitment to healthcare workforce expansion.

The minister also referenced the establishment of the Ghana Medical Training Fund and ongoing retooling of health facilities across the country as part of broader healthcare system improvements.

Government payments of arrears on nursing training allowances and National Health Insurance claims featured prominently in the minister’s remarks, alongside the administration’s decision to absorb half of admission fees for nursing training institutions.

Minister Akandoh pledged continued implementation of collective bargaining agreements designed to improve nurses’ working conditions and compensation packages.

The apology comes amid ongoing tensions between healthcare professional associations and government officials over working conditions, compensation, and healthcare system management.

Ghana’s nursing workforce has frequently raised concerns about understaffing, inadequate equipment, and delayed salary payments, leading to periodic strikes and public disputes with health ministry officials.

The healthcare sector faces significant challenges including staff shortages, aging infrastructure, and funding constraints that have strained relations between professional associations and government administrators.

Minister Akandoh urged all healthcare stakeholders and the public to remain calm while the government addresses ongoing challenges within the health sector.

The meeting represents an attempt to reset relations between nursing professionals and health ministry officials following the recent media confrontation that prompted the apology.

Ghana’s healthcare system employs thousands of nurses and midwives across public and private facilities, making GRNMA one of the country’s most influential professional associations.

The association has historically played a significant role in advocating for improved healthcare working conditions and professional development opportunities for its members.

Healthcare professional associations in Ghana often engage in public advocacy and media campaigns to highlight sector challenges and pressure government officials for policy changes.

The minister’s acceptance of the apology suggests both parties seek to move beyond recent tensions and focus on collaborative approaches to healthcare sector improvements.

Government officials have emphasized dialogue and consultation as preferred methods for addressing healthcare sector concerns rather than public confrontations or media campaigns.

The Ghana Medical Training Fund mentioned by the minister aims to expand healthcare professional education capacity and reduce training bottlenecks that contribute to workforce shortages.