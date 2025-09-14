Ghana Nuclear Chief Urges Global Cooperation at Major Conference

Ghana’s nuclear regulatory chief has called for enhanced international partnerships to advance peaceful nuclear applications in Africa, addressing barriers that prevent developing nations from accessing advanced nuclear technologies.**

Prof. Francis Otoo, Acting Director General of the Ghana Nuclear Regulatory Authority, emphasized the critical importance of nuclear energy for addressing Africa’s development challenges during a panel discussion at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Institute of Nuclear Materials Management in Washington, DC.

Speaking at the premier nuclear materials management conference held August 24-28, 2025, Prof. Otoo stressed that nuclear energy represents a necessity rather than luxury for African nations facing energy poverty, climate change, food insecurity, and healthcare access challenges.

The conference, which attracted 500-600 attendees from around the globe, provided a platform for Prof. Otoo to advocate for Africa’s nuclear development needs. He participated in a panel titled “Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, Science, and Technology – The Nexus between Articles III and IV of the Treaty,” focusing on Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations.

“For many of us in the Global South, Article IV of the Non-Proliferation Treaty is not a bonus; it is the very heart of the Treaty,” Prof. Otoo told the distinguished panel. He argued that the NPT’s credibility depends on delivering practical cooperation on peaceful nuclear uses alongside robust safeguards.

Prof. Otoo, who was appointed Acting Director General by President John Mahama in May 2025, highlighted nuclear applications’ direct role in advancing sustainable development across Africa. Beyond electricity generation, peaceful nuclear technologies are transforming cancer care, food security, clean water management, and industrial innovation throughout the continent.

The Ghana nuclear chief cited International Atomic Energy Agency flagship initiatives such as Rays of Hope for expanding cancer therapy and Atoms for Food for agriculture and nutrition as examples of nuclear science’s life-transforming potential. He urged that the 2026 NPT Review Conference demonstrate visible progress in expanding such initiatives.

Addressing concerns about regulatory capacity, Prof. Otoo pointed to Africa’s steady development of robust oversight systems for safe and secure nuclear technology deployment. Through the Regulatory Cooperation Forum and Forum of Nuclear Regulatory Bodies in Africa, African regulators are aligning with IAEA standards while preparing for new technologies including Small Modular Reactors.

Ghana has benefited from strategic support from the USA, EU, IAEA, and bilateral partners to strengthen safeguards, nuclear safety, security, and transparency. Prof. Otoo emphasized that sustained partnerships and peer-to-peer cooperation demonstrate the Global South’s readiness to both use and responsibly regulate nuclear technology.

On emerging technologies such as advanced reactors, Prof. Otoo acknowledged both promise and risks while highlighting Africa’s leadership as the first nuclear-weapon-free zone under the Pelindaba Treaty. This foundation, he argued, provides a strong basis for peaceful nuclear expansion.

The Acting Director General called for the 2026 Review Conference to ensure advanced reactors remain accessible, safe, and proliferation-resistant. This requires removing barriers for newcomer states, encouraging supplier openness, and promoting additional nuclear-weapon-free zones globally while respecting sovereignty and embedding collective safeguards.

Prof. Otoo shared the panel with leading experts including Dr. Marco Marzo, Secretary General of the Brazilian-Argentine Agency for Accounting and Control of Nuclear Materials, Ms. Gillian Gayner from the National Nuclear Security Administration, and Prof. Suresh Pillai from Texas A&M University.

The session was chaired by Ana Claudia Raffo Caiado, an International Safeguards & Nuclear Non-Proliferation Expert at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, who guided discussions on global nuclear governance implications.

Prof. Otoo concluded with a call for balance, stating that “The NPT will only remain credible if Articles III and IV move in tandem with strong safeguards matched by real cooperation on peaceful uses.” He emphasized that nuclear technology is already improving health, food security, and energy access across Africa.

The 2026 NPT Review Conference, scheduled for New York, represents a decisive moment for global nuclear order. With increasing geopolitical tensions, developing states like Ghana are urging that peaceful nuclear science and technology uses remain central to the Treaty’s promise.

The Institute of Nuclear Materials Management, a nonprofit technical organization with worldwide membership, promotes leading research and development plus practical application of new nuclear materials management concepts, approaches, techniques, and equipment.

As Africa continues building nuclear regulatory capacity and seeking technology partnerships, Prof. Otoo’s Washington appeal highlights the continent’s determination to harness nuclear science for sustainable development while maintaining the highest safety and security standards.