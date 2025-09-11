Ghana Nuclear Agency Launches 2025 Cancer Awareness Drive

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission has launched its annual cancer awareness campaign for 2025, targeting the detection and treatment of breast and prostate cancers through expanded screening programs and community education initiatives.

The campaign, spearheaded by GAEC’s Radiological and Medical Sciences Research Institute, was launched at the Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences in Accra under the theme “Screen Today, Live Tomorrow,” emphasizing the critical importance of early detection in cancer treatment outcomes.

Director-General Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare revealed alarming statistics showing Ghana records approximately 27,385 new cancer cases annually, resulting in about 17,944 deaths. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women, while prostate cancer poses the leading concern for men.

“These statistics underscore the urgent need for greater education, heightened awareness, early detection and effective treatment,” Prof. Dampare stated, citing World Health Organisation data showing breast cancer as the second most common cancer globally in 2024 with 2.4 million new cases.

The initiative follows October’s focus on breast cancer awareness and November’s emphasis on prostate cancer education, continuing GAEC’s three-year commitment to comprehensive cancer prevention and early intervention strategies.

Acting RAMSRI Director Dr. Theodosia Adom highlighted the 2024 campaign’s success, which included community engagements and free screenings for over 1,500 individuals. The 2025 edition promises expanded coverage areas for both breast and prostate cancer screening services.

This year’s launch was chaired by Kwamina Quaison, Director of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, demonstrating high-level government support for cancer prevention initiatives.

The campaign represents a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders including GAEC Hospital, the GAEC Ladies Association, Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Ghana Girl Guides Association, Ghana Health Service, and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Prof. Dampare commended sponsors for their “invaluable” support over the past three years, emphasizing that sustained partnerships remain crucial for expanding cancer awareness and screening accessibility across Ghana’s diverse communities.

The initiative seeks to inspire hope in those affected by cancer through early detection, education, and support services, addressing not only medical needs but also psychological and social support for cancer patients and their families.

Ghana’s cancer burden reflects broader Sub-Saharan African challenges, where late-stage diagnoses often result in poor treatment outcomes due to limited awareness and healthcare access barriers in rural and underserved communities.

The comprehensive campaign will feature educational workshops, community screenings, media engagement, and institutional visits designed to reach diverse demographics and geographic areas throughout the two-month awareness period.

GAEC’s nuclear medicine capabilities position the institution uniquely to provide advanced cancer detection and treatment services, including radiological diagnostic tools and therapeutic interventions unavailable at many conventional healthcare facilities.

The 2025 campaign underscores Ghana’s commitment to addressing non-communicable disease challenges through preventive healthcare strategies, aligning with global health priorities emphasizing early intervention over expensive late-stage treatments.