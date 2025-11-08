Ghana Not Ready to Ban Rice Imports – Minister

Ghana is not yet in a position to ban rice imports, as local production continues to fall well short of national demand, Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku has cautioned. Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, November 8, 2025, the minister outlined the significant gap between supply and demand while defending government efforts to address a current rice glut.

At the end of 2024, Ghana’s rice demand was estimated at 1.5 million tonnes, while local production hovered around 650,000 tonnes, according to the minister. Based on these figures, the gap between local supply and demand sits at approximately 850,000 tonnes. If we impose a ban now without being able to meet demand, we’ll create another crisis, Mr Opoku warned.

He explained that the government’s Feed Ghana Programme aims to achieve rice self sufficiency by 2028, and imposing a ban before then could create significant problems. He noted that a gap still exists between supply and demand, and consumer habits favor imported rice, stressing the need for caution. Where we are now, we still have a gap. Ghanaians have developed a taste for imported rice, and we all have a responsibility to shift our preference. Placing a ban now would be disastrous, he added.

The minister’s comments came amid ongoing discussions about a local rice glut following this year’s bountiful harvest. Mr Opoku assured that the government has not failed in addressing the situation, explaining that the country is experiencing a surplus because of the exceptional harvest achieved this year. Harvesting is still ongoing across the five northern regions, and all the figures being put out are estimates. They cannot be the actual, he clarified.

The government had anticipated the possibility of a glut and made financial provisions to manage it. During budget preparation, officials realized that if all interventions became successful, Ghana would experience a bumper harvest. In the 2025 budget, the government made provision of 100 million cedis to support the National Food Buffer Stock Company to mop up excess produce when the harvest season arrived.

Mr Opoku disclosed that discussions are ongoing with partners including the World Food Programme (WFP) and the private sector to secure additional support. The government has made available an extra 100 million cedis to help contain the situation. However, he explained that due process must be followed before the money can be used. It is not the case that when you receive the money, you can just go to the market and start buying. They have to go through procurement processes to select buyers to purchase on behalf of the state.

To help absorb the current surplus from the ongoing harvest, President John Dramani Mahama has directed key ministries to prioritize locally produced food in public institutions. Schools and prisons have been instructed to source all food locally, while excess eggs and grains are being channeled into the School Feeding Programme to help farmers recover their investments.

The Ministry of Education has been directed to ensure that all food served to students and prison inmates is sourced locally. The President has also asked that excess eggs and grains be bought to support the School Feeding Programme, so farmers can recover their investments, Mr Opoku stated. The minister assured the public that more detailed measures will be announced soon to manage the surplus and protect farmers’ interests.

He emphasized that if the government fails to clear the glut, farmers will be discouraged and lose interest in investing again in agriculture. I want the public to know that the government has not failed the people of Ghana. We have succeeded in producing in excess of what the market requires now, and we are working to contain the excess, he declared.

The minister also addressed concerns about pricing for local rice. He clarified that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture did not unilaterally determine prices. A committee made up of the Peasant Farmers Association and other stakeholders determined the prices collectively. It was not an imposition from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, he explained.

The Feed Ghana Programme, launched officially by President Mahama on April 12, 2025, in Techiman, forms part of Ghana’s Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA). The programme aims to enhance local agricultural production, minimize reliance on food imports, and create sustainable job opportunities. Key features include establishing farmers’ service centers, promoting development of grains and legumes, and introducing cutting edge technologies such as controlled environment farming and greenhouse cultivation.

Ghana’s heavy reliance on food imports, which totals over two billion dollars per year, with poultry alone accounting for 300 million dollars, places the country at risk of external market fluctuations and currency instability. This dependency exacerbates food inflation, significantly affecting households and aggravating economic hardships for vulnerable populations. Under the Feed Ghana Programme, the government targets making Ghana self sufficient in rice production by 2028, after which a ban on imports could be considered.

Minister Opoku visited Kebbi State in Nigeria in May 2025 to understudy successful rice production methods. The delegation toured WACOT Rice Mill in Argungu and rice fadama sites to learn from Nigeria’s success in rice production. Ghana has fertile land and abundant water for local production, which motivated President Mahama’s passion about attaining food sufficiency, the minister noted during that visit.