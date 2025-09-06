Ghana-Nigeria MMA Championship Set for September 19

Mixed martial arts returns to Ghana’s historic Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, September 19, as Global Warrior Champions presents an international card featuring Ghana versus Nigeria in multiple championship bouts.

The event promises an exciting night of competition with Ghana’s Emmanuel Lamptey facing Nigeria’s Ben Bazi in the headline middleweight contest, marking another significant step in West Africa’s growing MMA landscape.

The six-fight card features exclusively Ghana-Nigeria matchups, including Richard Asiedu against Felix Okoria, William Adom Nortey versus Sadiq Mohammed, and Selorm Darko taking on Edmund Akator in an all-Ghanaian bout. Additional contests feature fighters from Ivory Coast, with Kone Memon and Mensah Aka Prince representing the neighboring nation.

Jeff Taylor, president of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association and CEO of Global Warrior Champions, announced the card during a press conference at Decathlon Sports Shop in Accra Mall. Taylor emphasized the organization’s continental expansion efforts and commitment to athlete safety.

“The vision is to grow and develop MMA in Africa,” Taylor explained, highlighting promotional activities across Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria. The organization has worked closely with Ghana’s National Sports Authority and Ghana Olympic Committee to establish regulatory frameworks for the sport.

Taylor addressed common misconceptions about MMA safety, explaining that proper training and oversight make the sport comparable to traditional combat disciplines. The event combines techniques from boxing, karate, judo, jujutsu, and taekwondo under unified rules.

Music icon Reggie Rockstone will return for another special exhibition performance, following his popular appearance at the organization’s previous event in May. Rockstone’s participation has helped attract mainstream attention to Ghana’s emerging MMA scene.

Kwabena Asamoah of Tribal Sportswear, serving as Ghana MMA Association vice president, confirmed advanced preparations for what organizers expect to be an explosive evening of competition. The event represents the culmination of months of athlete development and international coordination.

William Adom Nortey, competing against Nigeria’s Sadiq Mohammed, defended MMA’s reputation during the press conference. The Ghanaian fighter argued that mixed martial arts offers better safety protocols than traditional combat sports while providing significant career opportunities for young athletes.

Ticket prices range from 50 Ghana cedis for general admission to 250 cedis for ringside seating, with VIP options available at 150 cedis. Tickets can be purchased through mobile networks using the code 36588*1000#, making access convenient for fans across the country.

The Bukom Boxing Arena, traditionally home to Ghana’s rich boxing heritage, continues its evolution as West Africa’s premier combat sports venue. The facility previously hosted Global Warrior Champions’ inaugural event in May, which featured ten fights and helped establish the promotion’s regional presence.

The Ghana MMA Association has strengthened relationships with national sports authorities, positioning the organization for potential inclusion in future continental competitions. Taylor’s leadership has focused on professionalizing the sport while maintaining its accessibility to young athletes.

Nigeria’s participation reflects the country’s growing MMA infrastructure and athlete development programs. The cross-border rivalry adds commercial appeal while advancing regional cooperation in combat sports development.

Decathlon Sports Shop representatives expressed enthusiasm for their partnership with Global Warrior Champions, recognizing MMA’s potential to expand Ghana’s sports equipment market and attract international investment in local athletics.

The September event builds on momentum from successful previous cards while introducing new safety protocols and enhanced production values. Organizers expect capacity attendance as MMA continues gaining popularity among Ghanaian sports fans.

Fighter preparation camps have intensified across both countries, with athletes focusing on conditioning and tactical development for their international opponents. The card represents significant opportunities for career advancement in Africa’s expanding MMA ecosystem.

Global Warrior Champions’ expansion strategy includes regular events across multiple African markets, with Ghana serving as the regional hub for West African operations. The organization aims to develop local talent while attracting international attention to African MMA.

The September 19 card represents more than entertainment, serving as a platform for demonstrating Africa’s potential in global combat sports. Success could attract additional international promotions and investment in regional athlete development.