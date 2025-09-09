Ghana, Nigeria Endorse Canada-Africa Trade Expo

Ghana’s Diaspora Affairs Office and Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council have formally endorsed the AfriCanada Expo 2025, positioning both West African nations at the center of Africa-Canada economic relations for the October 17-19 event in Edmonton, Alberta.

The endorsement through Ghana’s Office of the President demonstrates high-level government support for the pan-African platform focused on diaspora-driven innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural diplomacy. The three-day expo operates under the theme “Unlocking Potential: The Africa-Canada Partnership for Prosperity.”

The event expects diverse participation from government delegations, investors, diaspora innovators, and entrepreneurs, reflecting the expo’s comprehensive approach to Africa-Canada trade relations. The Made in Africa Expo Canada organizes the gathering as a strategic bridge between African markets and Canadian investment opportunities.

Founder and Executive Director Christiana Ranicia Erickson emphasized that joint recognition from Ghana’s Presidency and Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council demonstrates Africa’s unified commitment to global partnership development. She positioned the expo as strengthening Africa-Canada ties while creating lasting opportunities for businesses, students, and policymakers.

The expo provides direct access to Canadian trade and investment networks while showcasing African products, services, and innovations to global investors. Organizers have structured the event to facilitate high-level business-to-business, business-to-government, and government-to-government linkages across multiple sectors.

Programming includes platforms promoting Africa’s culture, heritage, and creative industries alongside education exchange and collaboration opportunities between African and Canadian institutions. These elements demonstrate the expo’s comprehensive approach beyond traditional trade relationships.

Strategic partnerships support the initiative through a coalition including the Diaspora Affairs Office, Presidential Economic Advisory Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture, and World Trade Centre Abuja. Additional partners include PUSAG, AfCFTA Policy Network, and the Province of Alberta, alongside private sector trade and investment networks across Africa and North America.

Recent leadership developments include the appointment of Made in Africa Expo Canada President Ibrahim Issah as Youth, Innovation & Education Liaison to the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana, strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Pacific and West African regions.

The expo culminates with a Gala & Excellence Awards Night celebrating African leadership in business, education, innovation, and culture before an international audience. This component provides recognition for outstanding achievements while building networks among African diaspora communities and Canadian partners.

Ghana’s participation aligns with broader government initiatives promoting international trade relationships and diaspora engagement. The country’s diaspora contributes approximately $4 billion annually in remittances, highlighting the economic significance of diaspora-focused initiatives like the AfriCanada Expo.

Nigeria’s involvement reflects the country’s strategic emphasis on leveraging diaspora connections for economic development. With an estimated 17 million Nigerians in the diaspora, Nigeria views platforms like the AfriCanada Expo as essential for maximizing diaspora contributions to national development.

Canada represents a significant market for African exports while providing investment opportunities across multiple sectors including mining, agriculture, technology, and renewable energy. The country’s multicultural policies and growing African diaspora population create favorable conditions for expanded Africa-Canada economic cooperation.

The expo timing coincides with increased global interest in African markets following the African Continental Free Trade Area implementation. This positioning allows participating countries to leverage continental integration while building strategic partnerships with developed economies like Canada.

Educational collaboration represents a key component, with Canadian institutions seeking partnerships with African universities and research centers. These relationships can facilitate knowledge transfer, student exchanges, and joint research initiatives addressing development challenges across both regions.

The endorsement by two major African economies signals broader continental support for diaspora-driven economic initiatives. Success could establish models for similar programs connecting African markets with other developed economies through diaspora networks.

Private sector engagement through the expo provides opportunities for small and medium enterprises to access Canadian markets while attracting Canadian investment to African operations. These relationships can create employment opportunities and technology transfer benefiting both regions.