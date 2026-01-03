Ghana Negotiates Release of Citizen Held as Ukraine Prisoner

Ghana has begun diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine to secure the release of a Ghanaian national held as a prisoner of war after fighting for Russian forces, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed January 3.

In a Facebook post, Ablakwa stated the individual’s identity has been verified following notification of his arrest by the Ukrainian government. According to evidence reviewed by Ghanaian authorities, the national traveled to Moscow, Russia, on July 7, 2024, and signed a contract with the 2nd Assault Company of the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment, part of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division. He subsequently took part in hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ablakwa said he met with Ukraine’s Acting Ambassador to Ghana, Ivan Lukachuk, on Friday, January 2, 2026, and formally appealed for the Ghanaian’s release. A special diplomatic message has also been sent to Kyiv, and Ablakwa indicated he is planning a visit to Ukraine in the coming weeks to continue negotiations for his release.

Ghana has objected to the possibility of its citizen being included in a prisoner of war exchange between Ukraine and Russia, citing concerns that such a move could place him at greater risk. The minister stressed that Ghana hopes its intense diplomatic efforts and longstanding relations with Ukraine will facilitate the safe return of its national.

We are hopeful that our intense diplomatic efforts would yield the expected results, particularly leveraging our cordial relations and Ghana’s strong advocacy for peace and a cessation of the conflict, Ablakwa stated according to reports from YEN and Asaase Radio. The minister expressed optimism that negotiations would succeed in securing the Ghanaian’s release.

Ablakwa appealed to young Ghanaians to avoid involvement in foreign conflicts, warning against recruitment networks and human trafficking operations that often operate online and through the dark web. May I use this opportunity to passionately appeal to the youth of Ghana to be alert to the modus operandi of these criminal recruitment networks operating clandestinely, he stated.

Please do not fall prey. It is extremely dangerous to get involved in any conflict. You can be killed or captured, Ablakwa said, adding that the government is committed to safeguarding the welfare of all Ghanaians. The Mahama administration has said it will continue prioritizing the protection of citizens abroad, ensuring that no Ghanaian is left in harm’s way.

The case highlights broader concerns about recruitment of African nationals, including Ghanaians, into the Russia Ukraine conflict that began February 2022. Various reports indicate recruitment networks have targeted young men in African countries with promises of employment, education, or other opportunities, only to force them into military service upon arrival in Russia.

Social media reactions to Ablakwa’s announcement were mixed. Some Ghanaians expressed support for government efforts to secure the citizen’s release, while others questioned whether taxpayer money should be spent on someone who voluntarily joined a foreign military. Look, this should be none of our business. He is a soldier of fortune, one user commented on social media.

However, others praised the minister’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians abroad. Your good works for us as a people is making all of us extremely patriotic. We will do our part as citizens to make Ghana a great nation. God bless you, another user stated in response to Ablakwa’s post.

The minister’s diplomatic engagement with Ukraine builds on his history of handling citizen welfare issues during international crises. In March 2022, Ablakwa, then Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, traveled to Romania to assess conditions of Ghanaian students escaping Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

During that 2022 mission, he praised Maame Akosua Agyarkobea Addo, a Ghanaian medical student who repeatedly crossed back into Ukraine to help evacuate fellow students to safety in Romania. Ablakwa coordinated with Ghanaian community leaders and Romanian authorities to facilitate the evacuation of over 200 Ghanaians who had fled the conflict.

At the time, Ablakwa criticized government response to the crisis, stating that asking students to seek their own shelter was inadequate compared to more pragmatic evacuation efforts by other countries including India, France, Jamaica, and Nigeria. He commended the government’s later shift to concrete evacuation measures.

Ablakwa assumed office as Foreign Affairs Minister following President John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the December 2024 elections. His appointment marked a transition from his role as an opposition lawmaker known for holding government accountable on foreign policy issues to becoming the principal architect of Ghana’s diplomatic engagements.

As Member of Parliament in 2023, Ablakwa stated that Ghana in recent times had failed to play its foreign policy well, arguing the previous government’s hard line stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine and its blaming of economic woes on the conflict portrayed Ghana as anti East. He noted this posturing significantly lowered Ghana’s standing in the Eastern bloc, particularly with China and Russia.

Whether Ghana’s diplomatic approach under Ablakwa’s leadership will successfully secure the citizen’s release depends partly on Ukraine’s receptiveness to appeals and the legal status of foreign fighters captured during hostilities. International humanitarian law governs treatment of prisoners of war, though complications arise when individuals from neutral countries fight for belligerent parties.

Ghana maintains diplomatic relations with both Ukraine and Russia, positioning itself as neutral in the conflict. However, navigating this neutrality becomes complex when citizens become directly involved in hostilities, particularly when fighting for Russian forces against Ukraine.

The government has not disclosed the identity of the captured Ghanaian or provided details about how he was recruited or what motivated his decision to join Russian military forces. Authorities continue investigating whether criminal recruitment networks operating in Ghana facilitated his travel and enlistment.

President Mahama emphasized in his January 1 New Year address that government action must protect citizens wherever they are, reflecting administration commitment to diaspora welfare. The case represents a test of Ghana’s diplomatic capacity to secure citizen releases from complex international conflicts while maintaining balanced foreign relations.

Ablakwa’s planned visit to Ukraine in coming weeks will mark a significant diplomatic engagement as Ghana seeks to navigate sensitive negotiations involving a citizen captured while fighting for forces opposed to the host country. The outcome could influence how Ghana addresses similar cases should other citizens be discovered in comparable situations.