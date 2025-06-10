Ghana Negotiates Fuel Cost Relief Ahead of Energy Levy Launch

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is mediating behind-the-scenes talks between the government and Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) to reduce fuel supply premiums before the June 16 implementation of Ghana’s new GH¢1-per-litre energy levy.

NPA Chief Executive Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe confirmed these negotiations aim to offset the levy’s impact on consumers through supply chain adjustments.

BDCs currently add a risk-based “supplier’s premium” to imported fuel before selling to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Tamakloe disclosed that persuading BDCs to lower this markup could partially absorb the levy’s cost. “We’re quietly engaging BDCs to reduce premiums, which would mitigate pressure on pump prices,” he stated in a media interview.

The strategy acknowledges the levy’s necessity for addressing Ghana’s energy sector debts while seeking equitable burden-sharing across the fuel value chain. Should negotiations succeed alongside stable currency conditions, Tamakloe suggested consumers might avoid immediate price shocks.

This effort complements earlier interventions by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), which secured the levy’s one-week delay to prevent June 9 pump prices reaching GH¢14 per litre. Both initiatives reflect the government’s attempt to balance fiscal obligations with socioeconomic protection as the June 16 deadline approaches.

Ghana’s fuel pricing remains vulnerable to currency volatility and global market shifts despite recent cedi stability.