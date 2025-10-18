Ghana Needs Stronger Digital Systems for E-Commerce Leap

Ghana must strengthen its digital infrastructure, logistics networks, and consumer trust systems if it wants to sustain the next phase of e-commerce growth, according to tech expert David Narh, Manager for Digital Growth at MTN Ghana.

Speaking on Ghana’s e-commerce readiness, Narh noted that while digital adoption and online retail have surged over the past few years, driven by improved internet access and mobile money penetration, the ecosystem still faces structural gaps that could limit long-term competitiveness.

“Ghana has done well in creating the foundation for e-commerce, but the next growth phase requires deeper integration, from reliable payment systems to data-driven logistics and cross-border digital trade,” he explained.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated e-commerce adoption in Ghana, with thousands of small businesses moving online through platforms like Jumia, Tonaton, Instagram Shops, and personal websites. This digital shift has created new opportunities for entrepreneurs, particularly young people and women-led enterprises.

Consumers are becoming more comfortable shopping and paying digitally, but Narh cautioned that to compete globally, Ghana’s systems must be faster, safer, and more efficient. The country’s growing youth population and expanding smartphone ownership present a strong base for a digitally driven retail economy, but inconsistent logistics infrastructure and weak data systems could slow progress.

Logistics and delivery infrastructure remain the weakest links in Ghana’s e-commerce value chain, according to Narh. Inconsistent addressing systems, poor road networks, and high last-mile delivery costs make it difficult for online retailers to serve customers efficiently, especially outside major cities.

“E-commerce isn’t just about websites and apps, it’s about getting products to customers on time,” he said. The challenge is particularly acute in rural areas, where last-mile delivery remains a significant challenge as many logistics providers struggle to reach remote areas efficiently, with the absence of well-defined addressing systems further complicating deliveries.

He urged government and private players to collaborate in strengthening digital address systems, expanding data coverage, and investing in regional fulfillment hubs to support faster, cheaper deliveries. Some progress has been made, with Jumia launching a new integrated warehouse and logistics facility in Tema last year, but more infrastructure investment is needed nationwide.

Narh also underscored the importance of secure and interoperable digital payment systems, describing them as the backbone of any successful e-commerce ecosystem. Mobile money has given Ghana a strong advantage, but stronger cybersecurity frameworks and fraud detection systems are still needed to protect consumers and merchants.

“Trust is everything in digital commerce,” he explained. He encouraged fintech firms and banks to innovate around payment flexibility, including installment options and escrow services, to increase consumer confidence and transaction volumes. Cash on delivery remains popular in Ghana because it allows customers to inspect goods before making payment, providing a sense of security, though it poses operational challenges for businesses.

On policy readiness, Narh praised ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to promote digital entrepreneurship but urged clearer frameworks around data protection, cross-border digital trade, and taxation.

“If Ghana wants to become a regional e-commerce hub under the AfCFTA, our policies must support innovation and digital exports,” he said. “We must think beyond just buying and selling and start building digital trade ecosystems that connect Ghanaian sellers to African buyers.”

The government has taken steps in this direction, with Ghana recently launching a national e-commerce Committee to drive digital trade growth and harness opportunities of digital technologies to support building robust e-commerce infrastructure that connects local businesses to international markets.

Internet penetration reached 69.9 percent at the start of 2025 with 24.3 million users, creating a solid foundation for digital commerce. However, the breakdown between 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies is critical for assessing true internet accessibility, with 4G penetration at only 10.7 percent as of late 2021, which may be insufficient for widespread e-commerce requiring high data volumes.

Narh emphasized that Ghana’s e-commerce future depends on public-private collaboration, digital skills development, and continuous investment in broadband and logistics infrastructure. With 318 fintech startups operating in the country as of August 2025, the ecosystem has grown significantly, but infrastructure bottlenecks could constrain further expansion.

“The next phase of e-commerce growth is not about starting new online shops, it’s about building systems that sustain them,” he emphasized. “If we get that right, Ghana can lead West Africa’s digital marketplace.”

The challenges are significant but not insurmountable. Ghana’s e-commerce industry is booming, driven by rising internet access, mobile usage, and a tech-savvy middle class, but translating that enthusiasm into sustainable business models requires addressing fundamental infrastructure weaknesses.

For Ghana to realize its ambition of becoming a regional e-commerce hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area, it will need coordinated action across multiple fronts: better roads and addressing systems, more secure payment infrastructure, stronger consumer protection frameworks, and policies that encourage rather than hinder digital innovation. The foundation is in place; now comes the harder work of building the systems that can sustain long-term growth.