Ghana Needs Market-Driven Agribusiness Strategy, Says Director Otukunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otukunor, the Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, has called for a fundamental shift in how Ghana approaches agricultural development. Rather than maintaining production-focused subsidies, Otukunor argues Ghana must build an agribusiness ecosystem centered on market demand, finance access, and integration into regional trade networks.

“We can no longer treat agriculture as a subsistence activity,” Otukunor stated during recent engagement with agribusiness stakeholders. “Agriculture must be seen as a business, one responsive to market signals, consumer demand, and global competitiveness.” His position reflects growing frustration among policymakers that decades of investment in agricultural inputs and extension services have yielded limited productivity gains because smallholders lack the financial tools and market linkages to scale.

The challenge he identifies cuts to the heart of Ghana’s agricultural dysfunction. Approximately 60 percent of Ghana’s agricultural workforce consists of smallholder farmers who remain systematically excluded from formal credit systems. High interest rates, stringent collateral requirements, and lender perceptions of agricultural risk combine to lock farmers out of the financing needed for equipment, irrigation infrastructure, and quality inputs.

Without accessible credit, smallholders cannot escape rain-fed, low-yield farming systems that perpetuate poverty and food insecurity. Otukunor has advocated for redesigning agricultural finance models to match smallholder realities. Blended finance structures, micro-leasing arrangements, and cooperative credit schemes offer mechanisms to de-risk lending while channeling private capital toward rural agriculture.

Land tenure insecurity compounds the financing problem. Many smallholders, particularly women and youth, face substantial barriers to acquiring or securing long-term leases. Without tenure security, farmers cannot use land as collateral, cannot plan multi-year investments, and cannot attract partnership capital from agribusinesses. Otukunor has pushed for policy reforms that digitize land records, decentralize land administration, and simplify acquisition processes to transform land from a social inheritance into a productive asset.

The third pillar involves deliberate market integration. Ghana’s agriculture has historically operated disconnected from reliable consumer and export markets, generating recurring crises of surplus production followed by price collapse and post-harvest losses. Otukunor emphasizes building supply chain infrastructure including logistics networks, processing facilities, cold storage systems, and regional trade connections that link farmers to buyers across West Africa.

The African Continental Free Trade Area presents significant opportunity if Ghana can position its farmers within structured value chains supported by quality standards and certification systems. Otukunor has noted that Ghana ranks as Africa’s largest coconut producer and the twelfth globally, producing approximately 600,000 metric tons across 90,000 hectares spanning eleven regions. Yet this output remains undermonetized through inadequate downstream processing and market development.

Recent initiatives reflect these principles operationally. The government has launched a Coconut Seedling Distribution Initiative to distribute three million coconut seedlings nationwide, with registration opened in September 2025, aimed at diversifying Ghana’s export sector and accelerating agro-industrialisation.

Otukunor has emphasized that youth and women, who form the backbone of Ghana’s agricultural sector, remain marginalized from opportunity despite their central role in food production and processing. President Mahama is set to launch a school farm initiative on October 21, alongside poultry and livestock training targeting 20,000 young people in modern animal production, and a Youth Agricultural Estate Programme providing commercial farming, irrigation and market access for young graduates.

The transformation strategy Otukunor advocates requires coordinated action across government ministries, financial institutions, private investors, and development partners. Rather than maintaining an input-subsidy model that creates dependency, he envisions Ghana transitioning toward a market-oriented agribusiness economy that attracts young people, empowers women, and generates inclusive prosperity through commercial opportunity rather than welfare redistribution.

His positioning as Director places agricultural modernization at the center of Ghana’s development agenda. Whether the administration can simultaneously address the macro constraints limiting agricultural competitiveness exchange rate volatility, port inefficiency, regulatory complexity will determine whether agribusiness transformation becomes reality or remains aspirational policy.