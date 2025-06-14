Ghana Needs Infrastructure Surge to Boost Stalled Industrial Growth

Ghana’s industrial sector grew just 3.4% in the first quarter of 2025, constrained by a 22.1% contraction in oil and gas production and inadequate infrastructure, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

The national statistics body urged immediate large-scale investments in power, transport and digital systems to unlock the country’s manufacturing potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“The current industrial growth rate remains below Ghana’s transformational targets,” the GSS report stated, noting that mining and quarrying managed only 1.4% expansion despite global commodity demand. Economists argue that without reliable electricity and efficient logistics networks, Ghanaian manufacturers face production costs up to 30% higher than regional competitors.

The infrastructure push aligns with Ghana CARES economic recovery priorities, aiming to position the country as an industrial hub. Similar infrastructure-led strategies helped Vietnam increase manufacturing output by 11% annually over the past decade, demonstrating the potential payoff for Ghana’s industrialization ambitions.