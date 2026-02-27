Ghana Needs 30-Year Plan to Win the Tree Crops Race, Expert Warns

A senior private sector operator in Ghana’s agricultural commodities industry has warned that the country’s ambition to turn its six priority tree crops into a $12 billion annual export engine will not be achieved through short-cycle government programmes, and that without a 20 to 30-year science and investment strategy, the sector will continue to export raw materials at a fraction of their potential value.

Senyo Kpelly, Chief Executive Officer of Savannah & Sahel Commodities Ltd, one of Ghana’s established tree crop aggregators and traders, said the establishment of the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) was a structurally correct decision but that its real test lay in what came next, and how long the country was willing to stay the course.

“Three years is too short. Research and development (R&D) alone can take about three years. We need a long-term strategy — 10, 20, even 30 years,” Kpelly said in an interview.

His comments add private sector weight to a debate that has intensified since the maiden Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition (GTCIS 2026) in February, where the TCDA unveiled projections for each of the six priority crops — shea, cashew, coconut, oil palm, rubber, and mango, collectively branded as SITCOMS — to contribute at least $2 billion annually to the economy. The combined target of $12 billion would surpass cocoa’s current contribution.

Kpelly, who described the TCDA as one of the most strategic interventions in Ghana’s recent agricultural history, said the case for deeper value addition was straightforward when laid out in price terms. Raw shea nuts currently earn approximately $1 per kilogram at the farm gate. Processed shea butter commands around $3 per kilogram. When further refined into cosmetics, skincare formulations or specialty chocolate ingredients, the same raw material can fetch between $6 and $10 per kilogram.

“The more value we add, the better for us and the more feasible it becomes to meet the vision of SITCOMS beyond cocoa,” he said.

He extended the same logic to employment, arguing that the type of jobs created by a commodity sector was directly tied to how far down the value chain Ghana chose to operate.

“If you export raw shea nuts, you need basic labour. If you produce shea butter, you need graduates. If you produce cosmetics, you need people trained in biochemistry. So as you add value, you create higher-quality jobs,” Kpelly said.

The observation mirrors one of the central arguments behind the government’s 24-Hour Economy Authority, which explicitly targets agriculture, manufacturing and logistics as priority sectors for round-the-clock economic activity.

Kpelly said science was the foundation on which all of Ghana’s tree crop ambitions ultimately rested. He urged government to inject substantial resources into research institutions and biochemistry departments, drawing a pointed comparison with more industrialised economies.

“The difference between Africa and countries like China, Europe and America is investment in science. Once we get the science right, the rest is easy,” he said.

He also flagged the potential alignment between the SITCOMS agenda and Ghana’s green growth commitments, noting that tree crops could be integrated into carbon credit frameworks and climate-smart agriculture programmes, creating additional revenue streams beyond commodity exports.

The TCDA was established under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010), with a mandate to regulate and develop the production, processing and trading of the six priority crops. Before its creation, shea was managed under the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) structure with limited dedicated focus. Kpelly described that transition as a genuine turning point, but one that required sustained state commitment to science, infrastructure and long-term industrial policy to deliver on its promise.