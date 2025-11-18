Ghana Nebraska Summit Opens Agricultural Collaboration

Ghana and Nebraska have launched a new agricultural partnership through the Ghana–Nebraska AgriWater Summit, creating opportunities in irrigation technology, academic exchange and agribusiness development between the West African nation and the American Midwest state.

The summit, held under the theme “Cultivating Solutions Across Continents,” brought together Ghanaian government officials, Nebraska state leaders, academic institutions and industry representatives to address shared challenges in climate-smart agriculture and sustainable water management.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Co-Founder of the Ghana-Nebraska Agribusiness Growth and Trade Relations Chamber (GNEBCham) and Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, explained that the partnership targets irrigation development, farming modernisation and food system resilience. She noted that both regions face comparable agricultural challenges, making their collaboration strategically valuable.

“Through platforms like this, we are cultivating real partnerships that bring technology, expertise and investment together to drive sustainable agricultural growth,” she said.

A 15-member Ghanaian delegation, including Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture John Dumelo and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture, participated in an extensive study tour at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and its Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute.

The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute works to address the global challenge of achieving food security with less stress on water resources through water management in agricultural and food systems. The delegation examined Nebraska’s water management systems, agritech models, livestock operations and mechanised farming technologies.

Dumelo described the experience as transformative, stating that Nebraska’s agricultural ecosystem offers lessons Ghana can apply, from irrigation technologies to livestock management. “This partnership can reshape our agricultural systems back home,” he added.

The summit established foundations for long-term academic collaboration between Ghanaian universities and UNL, with frameworks being developed for joint research programmes, faculty and student exchanges, curriculum development and collaborative innovation initiatives.

Dr. Otokunor emphasised that modern agriculture requires strong knowledge systems. “We cannot modernise agriculture without innovation. This partnership strengthens our academic and research foundations,” he said.

The delegation also met with Nebraska state officials, agribusiness firms and cooperatives including Beck’s Hybrid Seeds, PetSource by Tyson Foods, and Farmers’ Cooperatives to explore commercial partnerships.

Nebraska Senator Ken Schilz described the collaboration as a pathway to shared prosperity. “Ghana brings innovation and energy; Nebraska brings infrastructure and experience. Together we are building a bridge for global food security,” he said.

Several memorandums of understanding and partnership agreements between Ghanaian and Nebraskan institutions are being finalised. GNEBCham indicated these agreements will translate knowledge exchange into measurable impact, boosting productivity, supporting agricultural entrepreneurs and promoting sustainable agricultural growth.

Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, Vice President of GNEBCham, said the summit marks the beginning of a long-term movement. “This is more than a summit, it is a platform to strengthen trade relations, bridge agribusiness ecosystems and empower the next generation of agricultural innovators.”