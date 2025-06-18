Ghana Nears Pre-Pandemic Economic Stability by Early 2026

Renowned economist Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie projects Ghana’s economy will return to pre-COVID stability levels by the first quarter of 2026, citing significant improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

The University of Ghana scholar attributes this recovery to sustained implementation of IMF-backed reforms and prudent fiscal management.

“Current economic fundamentals suggest we’ll achieve pre-pandemic normalcy by Q1 2026,” Dr. Sarkodie told The High Street Journal. His analysis follows twelve consecutive months of declining inflation and a strengthened cedi, supported by government spending cuts totaling GHS 10 billion since 2024. The Bank of Ghana’s tight monetary policy, while maintaining high interest rates near 20%, has successfully stabilized currency values and contained price pressures.

The economic turnaround comes with notable trade-offs. Private sector credit growth remains constrained by elevated borrowing costs, a necessary sacrifice according to Dr. Sarkodie. “This temporary pain creates the foundation for sustainable recovery,” he explained, emphasizing that mineral resources and green technology investments could drive future growth if supported by continued policy discipline.

Analysts note Ghana’s economic resilience reflects successful balancing of short-term stabilization measures with long-term structural reforms. The coming months will test this progress as the nation navigates global uncertainties while preparing for potential election-year fiscal pressures.