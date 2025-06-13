Ghana Nears Completion of Advanced Border Security System for Air Travel

Ghana is finalizing an Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (APIPNR) system that will screen traveler data in real time, according to Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Stephen W. Arthur.

The platform, now over 80% complete, will require airlines to transmit passenger details including passport information, itineraries and payment data before flights arrive in Ghana.

“This system will transform our border security, crime prevention and regulatory capabilities,” Arthur told aviation stakeholders at an Accra briefing. The technology aligns with International Civil Aviation Organization standards and forms part of 70 modernization initiatives, including a new air traffic control center scheduled for 2026 completion. Ghana currently ranks among Africa’s top performers in aviation safety audits.

The APIPNR system will integrate with navigation tools and emissions tracking dashboards, providing regulators comprehensive oversight of aircraft movements. Arthur emphasized the platform includes encryption and access controls meeting Interpol and ICAO security protocols, addressing privacy concerns raised by digital rights advocates.

As West Africa’s aviation leader, Ghana is pushing regional adoption of unified safety standards through the Banjul Accord Group. The €40 million infrastructure upgrade, partially funded by European lenders, positions Ghana ahead of neighbors like Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire in implementing advanced passenger screening.

Aviation contributes 0.8% to Ghana’s GDP but serves as critical infrastructure for the nation’s tourism and trade sectors. Industry analysts note successful implementation will require coordination between airlines, immigration and security agencies to process data alerts effectively. The system’s launch comes as Ghana’s air traffic recovers to pre-pandemic levels, testing the new platform’s capacity to balance security with operational efficiency.