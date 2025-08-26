Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s workers clean Tema streets

Ghana’s state oil company sent executives into the streets this week, turning a busy Tema road into an unlikely workplace for corporate environmental action.

Staff from Ghana National Petroleum Corporation grabbed brooms and trash bags to clear debris from Meridian-Harbor Road. The unusual sight of oil industry workers doing street cleaning forms part of what GNPC calls its ECO MOTION programme.

The exercise brought together an interesting mix. GNPC executives worked alongside Tema Metropolitan Assembly staff and contractors from Zesta Environmental Solutions. It’s not every day you see corporate directors getting their hands dirty on roadside cleanup.

Eric Pwadura, the company’s Corporate Affairs Director, coordinated the effort. He positioned it as evidence that big companies are moving beyond writing cheques for environmental causes.

“This is essential work for the sake of future generations,” said Eunice Ofori, who heads events in GNPC’s corporate affairs department. She drew connections between pollution and food security, arguing that contaminated environments hurt crop production.

Ofori pushed the message further, referencing an old saying about trees and human survival. “We need to leave a clean environment as legacy because there is a saying that when the last tree dies the last man dies,” she told participants.

The GNPC official didn’t stop at corporate action. She called on Tema residents to match their effort, urging communities to “take up the mantle” of keeping neighbourhoods clean.

The street cleaning represents something of a departure from typical corporate social responsibility. Rather than funding environmental projects from boardroom distance, GNPC put its people on the ground with cleaning equipment.

The partnership model caught attention too. Getting a state oil company, local government, and private environmental contractors working together on street level isn’t always easy to arrange.

GNPC branded the initiative with the hashtag #GreenTodayGreenerTomorrow, signaling plans to expand beyond this single road cleaning exercise.

Company officials indicated the Meridian-Harbor Road operation serves as a template for similar efforts across different locations. The oil corporation appears ready to make environmental cleanup a regular feature of its operations.