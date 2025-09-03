Ghana, Namibia Advance Aviation Safety Partnership

Ghana’s aviation accident investigation bureau is finalizing a bilateral cooperation agreement with Namibian counterparts, as the West African nation positions itself as a regional leader in aviation safety oversight and technical assistance.

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau is negotiating a memorandum of understanding with Namibia’s Directorate of Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation to enhance technical collaboration and knowledge sharing between the two agencies.

A Namibian delegation led by Acting Director Philippine Lundama is studying Ghana’s accident investigation systems in Accra, focusing on wreckage management, specialized investigative tools, protective equipment, and documentation frameworks that could strengthen Namibia’s safety oversight capabilities.

Acting Commissioner John M.K. Wumborti emphasized that regional partnerships are essential for building continental aviation safety resilience. The Ghana official highlighted the importance of mutual learning despite Ghana’s more advanced investigative infrastructure.

“Partnerships are not only strategic but also essential to ensuring our respective organizations continue to grow in technical competence, operational efficiency, and investigative excellence,” Wumborti stated during meetings with the Namibian team.

The initiative aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s “No Country Left Behind” agenda, which aims to ensure all member states meet global aviation safety standards. Ghana has emerged as a key technical assistance provider for African countries seeking to strengthen their aviation oversight systems.

Lundama specifically cited Ghana’s advances in artificial intelligence applications and Corrective Action Management systems as factors influencing Namibia’s decision to seek partnership with the West African country. The Namibian delegation is particularly focused on upgrading wreckage storage and management facilities.

“One of the things that interested us to choose Ghana is your AI from the use of CMA and we thought we can learn good from you,” Lundama explained, referencing Ghana’s technological integration in accident investigation processes.

AIB Ghana Board Chair Daniel Acquah noted the country’s track record of supporting other African states in achieving ICAO compliance standards. He recalled previous technical training provided to Namibian aviation inspectors and expressed optimism about expanded future cooperation.

The discussions encompass multiple areas of technical exchange including evidence management, investigative methodologies, equipment procurement, and staff training programs. Both agencies expect the formal MoU to establish frameworks for ongoing collaboration and joint investigative initiatives.

Ghana is also exploring expansion of its safety oversight expertise into multimodal transportation, potentially covering rail and marine accident investigation. Wumborti described integrated safety oversight as representing the future of African transportation safety management.

The partnership discussions reflect broader trends in African aviation development, where countries with advanced regulatory capabilities provide technical assistance to neighbors seeking to strengthen their oversight systems. Such cooperation supports continental aviation growth while maintaining safety standards.

Regional aviation experts note that bilateral partnerships like the Ghana-Namibia collaboration help smaller aviation markets access specialized expertise and equipment that might be prohibitively expensive to develop independently. Knowledge sharing arrangements provide cost-effective approaches to regulatory capacity building.

The proposed MoU would formalize cooperation that has already included training exchanges and technical consultations between the two agencies. Formal agreement would enable more structured collaboration including joint investigations and shared resource utilization.

Ghana’s aviation sector has received international recognition for regulatory improvements and safety oversight capabilities in recent years. The country’s emergence as a regional technical assistance provider reflects broader economic and institutional development progress.

The Accra discussions are expected to conclude with MoU signing that will serve as a model for similar partnerships between African aviation oversight agencies. Both countries view the agreement as contributing to continental aviation safety improvement initiatives.